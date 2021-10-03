Miley Cyrus and Meg Thee Stallion Wow Audiences at ACL Fest Day 1

Oh, lord. What a wondrous spectacle!
On Day 1 of the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday (October 1), there were, in fact, no limits. Case in point: Miley Cyrus and Meg Thee Stallion wowed audiences when Cyrus crashed the latter’s set.
Cyrus tweeted about it, saying, “Maybbbbe just A LITTLE TOOOOO ICONIC.”
Watch below. Over and over.
Billie Eilish even got a glance:
Of course, this is not the first time Cyrus made headlines with her behind. We cannot forget the time she twerked on Robin Thicke during their 2013 VMA performance.
Cyrus also had a full set of her own later on, which reportedly spanned about 80 minutes and included hit after hit, which you can read more about here. And see videos, including a Blondie cover of “Heart Of Glass,” and a shoutout to Britney Spears, below.
(Even Sean Mendes enjoyed the performance, too!)