Miley Cyrus and Meg Thee Stallion Wow Audiences at ACL Fest Day 1

Oh, lord. What a wondrous spectacle!

On Day 1 of the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday (October 1), there were, in fact, no limits. Case in point: Miley Cyrus and Meg Thee Stallion wowed audiences when Cyrus crashed the latter’s set.

Cyrus tweeted about it, saying, “Maybbbbe just A LITTLE TOOOOO ICONIC.”

ACL WEEKEND 1 was Maybbbbe just A LITTLE TOOOOO ICONIC! @theestallion @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/q8VWPdMuGA — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 2, 2021

Watch below. Over and over.

Miley Cyrus crashes Megan thee Stallion’s set as she performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. pic.twitter.com/4fr3XwWgwz — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) October 2, 2021

I saw Miley Cyrus twerk on Meg Thee Stallion yesterday and I’m still not okay pic.twitter.com/b9XUkvpwwn — Abs (@abbyh184) October 2, 2021

Billie Eilish even got a glance:

This photo of Billie Eilish watching Miley twerk on Megan Thee Stallion is iconic pic.twitter.com/XFiSF6IBGP — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) October 2, 2021

Of course, this is not the first time Cyrus made headlines with her behind. We cannot forget the time she twerked on Robin Thicke during their 2013 VMA performance.

1. Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke’s iconic VMAs performance. (2013) pic.twitter.com/PxrqAWDDSs — marizzz is watching s3x education (@giveonsrun) July 11, 2021

Cyrus also had a full set of her own later on, which reportedly spanned about 80 minutes and included hit after hit, which you can read more about here. And see videos, including a Blondie cover of “Heart Of Glass,” and a shoutout to Britney Spears, below.

(Even Sean Mendes enjoyed the performance, too!)