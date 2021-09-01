Allen Stone to Release New Acoustic Album, ‘APART’

Golden-voiced singer, Allen Stone, has announced a new album, APART, set to drop on November 12. The new record, released by ATO Records, is the first-ever acoustic album from the crooner and will feature new arrangements of many songs in the artist’s catalog.

Also included is a duet with pop singer, Alessia Cara, and a rendition of Bob Marley’s hit, “Is This Love,” which you can watch here:

Stone, who has upcoming shows with guitar great Gary Clark Jr. and legendary live group Dave Matthews Band, says many of the new songs were recorded at famed Bear Creek Studios in his home state of Washington.

“This album was a way to pay homage to the songs that have been my foundational support for the last decade, and to also pay homage to all the people who’ve loved these songs over the years,” said Stone in a press release.

Fans can pre-order the album from the buttery vocalist singer here.

APART TRACK LISTING

1. Unaware

2. Give You Blue

3. Bed I Made (Featuring Alessia Cara)

4. Brown Eyed Lover

5. Lay It Down

6. Consider Me

7. American Privilege

8. Circle

9. The Wire

10. Where You’re At

11. I Know That I Wasn’t Right

12. Is This Love

ALLEN STONE LIVE

09/03 George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre w/ Dave Matthews Band

09/11 Winnetka, IL – Emerge Winnetka

09/18 Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage w/ Gary Clark Jr.

09/19 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl w/ Gary Clark Jr.

11/03-07 Miami, FL / Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas – Soulshine at Sea

Photo by Shervin Lainez