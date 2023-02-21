Top 9 TV Theme Songs from the 1990s

Television shows in the 1990s brought drama, fun, and most of all, tunes into living rooms everywhere. Gripping from their first notes, the tv theme songs of the ’90s mimicked the decade’s style —upbeat, colorful, and captivating. Here are 9 TV theme songs from the 1990s.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Saved by the Bell – “Theme from Saved by the Bell”

The theme song that was used in the lovable high school series, Saved by the Bell, was never meant to be. In fact, the lyrics of the theme were specifically frowned upon by the show’s producer, Peter Engel.

He reportedly did not want the phrase, “saved by the bell,” anywhere in the show’s opening theme song, and gave explicit instructions to the composers workshopping a tune not to throw it in. But composer Scott Gayle went against the wishes of Engel and, at the end of the day, it was the only one of the themes that worked for the show.

2. Twin Peaks – “Twin Peaks Theme”

Mysterious and contemplative, the theme song for Twin Peaks was a perfect fit for the mystery drama. The ominous tune, which perfectly sets the mood for the entire show, was composed by Angelo Badalamenti alongside series creator David Lynch.

3. Baywatch – “I’m Always Here”

The original theme of Baywatch was a star-studded track, called “Save Me,” by Peter Cetera. The tune featured Bonnie Raitt on guitar and Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys on backing vocals. “Save Me” was only used as the theme for the show’s first season until it was ultimately replaced by the thundering “I’m Always Here” sung by rocker Jimi Jamison.

4. Friends – “I’ll Be There For You”

There isn’t a more perfect theme song for a TV show about friends than The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You,” written by David Crane, Marta Kauffman, Michael Skloff, and Allee Willis. With its invigorating arrangement of upbeat riffs and punchy rhythms, the endearing theme channels the warmth, compassion, fun, and loyalty that permeates throughout the realm of Friends.

5. Dawson’s Creek – “I Don’t Want to Wait”

One of the most iconic songs of the 1990s, “I Don’t Want to Wait” was already a hit before it ever graced the opening credits of Dawson’s Creek. Singer-songwriter Paula Cole released the song in 1997 and it quickly climbed the charts. A year later, the song would be borrowed as the theme for the racy teen drama.

6. The X-Files – “The X-Files”

The X-Files’ spooky instrumental introduction took the sci-fi drama to new heights, maybe even out of this world. Composed by Mark Snow, the series’ whistling theme is a goosebump-inducing arrangement, not one easily forgotten. It is one that had viewers fully believing “the truth is out there.”

7. The Simpsons – “The Simpsons Theme”

The shuffling, buzzing main title theme of The Simpsons, to this day, welcomes watchers into the world of Springfield. Composed by the one and only Danny Elfman, the opening sequence has had staying power for a shocking 34 seasons and counting.

Even he admitted in a radio interview, ”It was such a weird show. I thought it was going to run two or three times and disappear forever.“

8. Law & Order – “Theme of Law & Order“

The minimal, but effective theme of Law & Order is *chef’s kiss*. The no-frills arrangement, composed by the legendary Mike Post, still manages to bring the drama of the city police beat and the theatrics of courtroom justice. It has perfectly set the stage for the dramatized legal series for over 30 seasons and its multiple spinoffs.

9. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Will Smith not only portrayed the lead, but he was also the composer of the hit theme song for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Under his stage name, The Fresh Prince, along with DJ Jazzy Jeff, the hip-hop duo produced the track.

The song perfectly sets the stage for the show, its lyrics detailing how a fictitious Will Smith, played by the actor-rapper of the same name, leaves behind his life in Philadelphia to live alongside his aunt and uncle in the Los Angeles neighborhood, Bel Air.

Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images