Trans-Siberian Orchestra is Back, Guitarist Al Pitrelli Reveals Details of Winter Tour 2022

It’s that time of year again when ornaments, trees, and tinsel are put on display in supermarket aisles and in commercials on television that start heralding the holidays. That can only mean one thing: Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to a town near you.

Progressive rock ensemble, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), will embark on their much-anticipated annual winter tour. What began over two decades ago with just two buses, one box truck, and a fog machine across seven cities, has grown into a caravan of 20 tractor-trailers, 12 buses, and innumerable fog machines. This year, audiences in 60 cities across the U.S. will see a completely updated presentation of their unforgettable holiday story and rock opera, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

“This year will be bigger and better and crazier and more nuts than last year,” TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli tells American Songwriter. “It’s something we take a lot of pride in. The audience that’s grown up with us knows that every year we’re going to do something more over-the-top than previous years both musically and visually.” It’s a challenge, but a fun one, he insists.

Pitrelli’s passion for TSO is palpable. Having not performed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the next year felt like a homecoming for the group. The guitarist admitted the return to the stage in 2021 felt a little strange amid masks, mandates, and tests, however, he says, “I’d do the show in a hazmat suit, I don’t care.”

“I love what I do,” he continues. “If you love something and you lose it, when you get it back in your hands, you never want to let go. You hold it a little tighter.” It’s safe to say fans can expect a momentous performance of this year’s tale.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” is the product of the imagination of the group’s late founder, Paul O’Neill, and his wife Desi. It tells the story of a runaway teen who—cold, scared, and lonely—takes refuge in an abandoned theatre on Christmas Eve. Ghostly visions appear as the tale of the theatre’s past unfolds against the band’s musical performances. “The singers are no longer singers in our band,” explains Pitrelli. “They become the characters in the story and the story becomes the listener’s story as well and that’s the magic that TSO brings.”

The story has a happy ending, Pitrelli assures, but in real life, not everybody gets that same ending. He says, “Especially around the holidays, everybody misses somebody that much more … There’s an empty chair at everyone’s dining room table.” That’s when the show strays from being a holiday show and becomes a human show, one big communal experience for the audience.

“When you put 14,000 people who have the same sentiment or same emotion, listening to Paul’s story, it’s almost cathartic,” Pitrelli adds, stating there’s comfort in knowing that the people around you feel a similar way.

The electric orchestra tackles over 100 shows in a little over a month, performing sometimes two shows a night, multiple cities a day. How do they do it? Maybe it’s a touch of “Beam me up, Scotty” or maybe it’s just a Christmas miracle, but the real answer is the crew. “We’d be dead in the water without them,” says Pitrelli. And it’s all worth it for the fans. Many returning audience members, affectionately referred to as “repeat offenders,” have made TSO their holiday tradition, and TSO have made the fans theirs.

This year’s performance will feature fan favorites like “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Christmas Canon,” “This Christmas Day,” and so many more classics. The upcoming tour will also surprise fans as each show’s second set will consist of TSO’s greatest hits and songs never-before-played live.

TSO will kick off its extensive tour in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and will zig-zag across America, ending its final show just before Christmas Eve in San Antonio, Texas.

Nov. 16 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 16 – Council Bluffs, IA – Mid America Center – Evening

Nov. 17 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena – Evening

Nov. 18 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum – Evening

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 20 – Colorado Springs, CO – World Arena – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena – Evening

Nov. 25 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 26 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 27 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena – Evening

Nov. 27 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza – Matinee & Evening

Nov. 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – Evening

Nov. 30 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – Evening

Dec. 1 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center – Evening

Dec. 1 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena – Evening

Dec. 2 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 2 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 3 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 3 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 4 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – Evening

Dec. 7 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena – Evening

Dec. 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – Evening

Dec. 8 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena – Evening

Dec. 9 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena – Evening

Dec. 9 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 10 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – Evening

Dec. 14 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – Evening

Dec. 15 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC – Evening

Dec. 15 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena – Evening

Dec. 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Evening

Dec. 16 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 17 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 21 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 21 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 23 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 26 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 27 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 29 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Matinee & Evening

Dec. 30 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center – Matinee & Evening

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images