Classic Rock Christmas Songs to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Holiday songs are known for their festive melodies and cheerful lyrics. However, rock music is here to prove that Christmas music can be festive and hardcore at the same time. Throughout history, artists ranging from Jimi Hendrix to the Eagles have been putting their mark on the holiday season with fiery guitar riffs and harmonious voices. Check out some classic rock songs to get you in the holiday spirit below.

5. “Little Drummer Boy” / “Silent Night” / “Auld Lang Syne” by Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix’s guitar prowess is unmatchable, even on Christmas songs. Recorded in 1969, Hendrix dropped a guitar-heavy medley of a trio of Christmas classics: “Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” and “Auld Lang Syne.” He breathes new life into the songs, making them feel like new, with “Silent Night” transforming from a gentle ballad into a hard-rock anthem. With blistering riffs and his electrifying skills, the guitar maestro proved that holiday music doesn’t just have to be jingle bells and festive melodies.

4. “Please Come Home For Christmas” by Charles Brown

Charles Brown was the first to sing this Christmas classic, adding a jazz flavor to the holiday season with this bluesy tune he co-wrote with Gene Redd. Arguably the most famous version is that of the Eagles, the radio airwaves flooded with the band’s smooth sound each year. The Eagles infuse a rock and roll spirit into their cover that’s helped solidify “Please Come Home For Christmas” as a holiday standard. Bon Jovi, Willie Nelson, and Kelly Clarkson are among the many others who’ve lent their voices to it.

3. “Run Rudolph Run” by Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry infused a healthy dose of rock and roll into Christmas cheer with his original song, “Run Rudolph Run.” Like Hendrix, Berry’s masterful guitar playing is on full display in this Christmas classic that marries blues and rock and roll. Released in 1958, the song has only gotten cooler in its 65-year history, with countless artists covering it, including Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jimmy Buffett.

2. “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono

There’s perhaps no more a peaceful Christmas song than that of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over).” Though written as a protest song to the Vietnam War, this song’s timeless message of hope has spoken across generations. The song has taken on new meaning following Lennon’s assasination in 1980, as he and Ono’s words of peace and kindness offer a sense of comfort and nostalgia this time each year.

1. “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

There’s no song that will get you fired up for the holidays quite like “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24.” This electrifying tune by Trans-Siberian Orchestra powerfully combines “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” and the Ukranian New Year’s song “Shchedryk.” The song is a thrill from start to finish, trom the opening notes where the guitar meets the violin and flute, to when the band kicks in with blazing guitars and drums, and the chime of bells. It’s an intense and invigorating listening experience that is unlike any other holiday tune.

Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images