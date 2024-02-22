Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces the Passing Of Keyboardist Vitalij Kuprij, Dead at 49

For nearly 30 years, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra has entertained fans with their unique style and lavish concerts, which consisted of lasers, moving trusses, countless lights, and video screens that were all synched to the music. Merging genres like heavy metal with the joyous holiday of Christmas, the band went on to sell more than 10 million concert tickets. They also solidified themselves as a pillar of the holiday season. While continuing to perform, the band shared the news that their longtime pianist Vitalij Kuprij passed away earlier this week.

At just 49 years old, the passing of Kuprij came as a shock to fans as the band shared the news on social media. Posting a picture of the musician, the band wrote, “He was a world-renowned classical pianist and composer. In 2010, Vitalij joined TSO for the inaugural “Beethoven’s Last Night” tour and seamlessly became an integral part of the band. His flawless and energetic performances consistently captivated audiences, and many of you came to know and love him as much as we did.”

Besides his time spent on stage, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra also noted his numerous hobbies which included chess and fishing. “Beyond his musical prowess, Vitalij was an accomplished chess player, an avid fisherman, and simply a fun-loving soul. His absence will be profoundly felt by all. Rest in peace, Vitalij. You will be deeply missed.”

Lars Eric Mattsson Pays Tribute To Vitalij Kuprij

Gaining thousands of likes, fans shared their love and support for the musician and band. Comments included, “Always enjoyed him on the west coast tour. His piano duels with Jane will always be a memory of him and his amazing talents.” Another comment read, “Such a great loss, it’s truly heartbreaking, prayers for his family and friends and his TSO family and fans.”

Finnish guitarist/producer Lars Eric Mattsson, who was a close friend to Kuprij, took a moment to honor the late musician, noting, “Woke up to really sad news this morning as my dear friend and keyboard maestro Vitalij Kuprij has passed away last night. The Ukranian born virtuoso was living in Philadelphia and recently came off another hugely successful tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. I have known and worked with Vitalij for over 20 years and he always talked about seeing me here in Finland to go fishing, which was his second love after music.”

