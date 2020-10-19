Nathan Sheridan Shares His Apologetic Truth On “Troubled You”

Born to parents dealing with addiction, being forced to go live with grandparents at the age of four and losing your sister to brain cancer at a young age is a rough entrance ramp to life. Sadly, for Nathan Sheridan, that is his truth.

As many would do with a rough start like that, Nathan ran. He ran towards two things; his faith and the military. Enlisting into a 6-year contract with the National Guard at just 17 years old, Sheridan soon found himself deployed to Kuwait. While in the Middle East, Sheridan led his fellow soldiers in worship providing a foundation that continues to impact his ministry today. Yet as grounding as that was, he wasn’t sent over with that as his role. He was sent to be a soldier and as many veterans will tell you, the military can change you. A soldier’s life is very different and when Sheridan returned home, he came back frustrated, emotionally unavailable and not ready to transition back into civilian life.

As the cliché goes, you hurt the ones closest to you and his then girlfriend / now wife bore the brunt of Sheridan’s unhappiness. Apologies are never easy, especially when you know you owe one, and Sheridan knew he owed her one. His new song “Troubled You” is that apology.

“Troubled You” is an apology to my girlfriend, now wife, for letting my past creep into our lives and mess everything up, almost to the point of no return,” he admits. “I was in a weird spot. I had just gotten off deployment, I was having trouble transitioning back to daily life and to top it all I had never actually dealt with the issues surrounding my childhood. Unfortunately, it’s easy to let situations like that become part of you. Even more unfortunate was letting it become part of my relationship.”

Even though Sheridan was in complete control of all aspects of his musical ‘I’m sorry,’ it turns out that he wasn’t. This is 2020 after all and if something can go wrong it will and it did. Tracking the song at a friend’s house with their home recording setup, one element was not on par with the tracking rooms in Nashville and that came through way too loud and clear.

“Guitars had to be re-recorded a million times. This is the year of the Cicada and they make their way into every recording. Pretty much all the music was recorded at someone’s house with little to no sound isolation, so those pesky little bugs had a field day. I bet if you listened close you can still hear some.”

Thankfully, his wife has a big heart and loved Sheridan through it – cicadas and all. All jokes aside, not everyone is lucky enough to have a partner so understanding and absorptive and those are the people Sheridan hopes hear the valuable lesson in the song.

“I hope they realize that the past doesn’t have to be the present or the future. You don’t have to carry that baggage into your relationships, friendships, and marriages. Take care of yourself. Talk to a professional. Don’t let your significant other bear the brunt of your history.”