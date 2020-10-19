Waves Audio introduces V12 (Version 12), their new version of audio recording plugins for mixing, post-production, sound design and live sound. The new update is filled with new features including the ability to resize Waves plugins, a new accelerated preset search engine, sharp retina-ready graphics, and plugins added to select premium bundles.

Resizing plugins was a big request from Waves users. This new feature allows users to choose from five GUI sizes and view up to 200% of the original size. You can also customize different default sizes per plugin, to have them open in whichever size you prefer them. You can now see and tweak your plugins more easily, maximize your screen real estate, and boost your productivity.

Waves understands that time in the studio working on clients’ projects is valuable. The new audition preset, using the new lightning-fast preset browser, cuts down time spent searching for the right sound and plugin. No need to browse manually through preset menus and sub menus – you can now search presets by text, filter them by name, and quickly audition different presets on the fly, while playing your track.

Waves V12 also adds retina-ready graphics to all Waves plugins. You can now take full advantage of retina displays and reduce CPU load by processing plugin graphics on your GPU (graphics card).

Owners of Waves’ premium Platinum, Horizon and Diamond bundles who update their bundles to V12 get three bonus plugins added to their bundle without extra charge: LoAir, Submarine, and the Smack Attack transient shaper.

Updating your plugins to V12 helps future-proof your sessions and ensure your Waves plugins will remain fully compatible with the latest operating system and DAW versions. This way you can stop worrying about technical details and focus your attention on what matters most – your creative workflow.

To update to V12, your Waves plugins need to be covered by the Waves Update Plan, the complete care and support plan for Waves products. The Waves Update Plan comes free for one year with every new Waves plugin or bundle purchase and is renewable at any time afterwards.

Owners of products covered by the Waves Update Plan also get:

Second licenses for any covered products, for the duration of their coverage; second licenses can be used on a different computer, without having to move licenses back and forth between devices.

Premium tech support, including phone, email & personal remote assistance via TeamViewer

Vouchers towards any Waves software purchase

Exclusive access to Waves Premium Masterclasses – a new series launched in tandem with V12. The first masterclass in the series – available exclusively to Waves Update Plan owners – features GRAMMY®-winning mix engineer & producer Young Guru (Jay Z).

Waves V12 plugins – New Features & Additions:

Resizable plugin windows – V12 plugins offer five interface sizes to let you organize your screens however you like

Lightning fast preset search – Find the perfect preset with instant text search, instead of browsing manually through menus, and quickly audition your results.

Retina-ready sharper graphics – Take full advantage of retina displays and reduce CPU load by processing plugin graphics on your GPU.

Future-proofed compatibility – Full ongoing compatibility with the latest major DAWs & operating systems.

Free plugins added to selected premium bundles: Platinum, Horizon, and Diamond owners get LoAir, Smack Attack and Submarine.