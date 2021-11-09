TUNE IN: Linda Perry to Sit Down with Ringo Starr for New Episode of ‘The Art Of…’

Today (Nov. 9), you can tune in LIVE on Twitch at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST for an exclusive conversation between two music industry icons—Ringo Starr will sit down with host Linda Perry for the second episode of American Songwriter’s Twitch show, The Art Of… Click HERE to tune in.

“How do I tee up Sir Richard Starkey? Mention that his stage name is Ringo Starr? That he was in a band called The Beatles? I mean what do you fucking say?” Perry tells American Songwriter. “What I can say is that he is one of the kindest, most gentle, happy humans I have ever met and on November 9, we’re gonna talk about life, songs, and how one manages to be in the business for over 60 years without being bitter or jaded.”

The Art Of… is a new series from American Songwriter in which Perry sits down with some of the most influential music-makers of all time to discuss the ins and outs of the creative process and the toll the industry can take. The first episode, with the renowned Justin Tranter (DNCE, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez), premiered last week—check that out HERE.

