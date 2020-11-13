Indie Musician TROY Takes His Fans “Undercover”

From Nashville, indie musician TROY is spreading his wings, hoping to bring listeners into his world and brighten their days with the release of “Undercover.” A New Jersey native actor and budding musician, Troy Doherty is working with producer Marti Frederickson to share the joy of keeping harmless secrets and exploring new love.

“I had this experience once with a girl in California,” he explained. “We were pretty crazy about each other, but we both liked the idea of keeping our ‘relationship’ a secret. A few days later, ‘Undercover’ was born.”

TROY previously worked with Frederickson on his debut single “Unbreakable.”

Inspired by Motown classics and rock icons, TROY brings a smooth, jazzy feel to the indie pop scene, using trumpets, piano, and guitars to add spirit to his tunes. “I remember mentioning to Marti how I wanted to play the trumpet on ‘Undercover’ and he chuckled. He knew I played the guitar and piano, but he didn’t know I played the trumpet,” he revealed. “Once we added the horns, we loved it. I hope my fans love the multiple elements as much as I do.”

Known for a spontaneous spirit, TROY works to capture his creative process in every moment, allowing his muse to lead him where it will. “Some of my best ideas come when I least expect them,” he said. “I try to capture all my impromptu thoughts on my phone. Anyone who knows me knows it’s normal for me to spontaneously sing into my phone to capture an idea.”

TROY expressed that he wanted listeners to be able to relate to that feeling of spontaneity and the thrill of being alive. “I want them to feel excited and bop around their house in their PJs – think Risky Business, with a little extra spice,” he laughed.

“Undercover” will be released on November 12, and it will be available to stream on TROY’s website, YouTube, and Spotify. You can pre-save it here.





