Upcoming Livestream Christmas Concerts With Brandi Carlile, Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis, Mike Peters & The Alarm And More

If you’ve seen all the classic Christmas movies and musicals and are looking for something different to brighten your holiday season, there’s a plethora of virtual concerts from a variety of artists happening in December. Check below and see which of your favorites are bringing the holiday spirit.

Friday December 11: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Irving Berlin Music Company and in partnership with Entertainment Weekly, announce a live viewing party of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas on Friday, December 11 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Fans can participate by streaming or renting the film through the service of their choice here: https://found.ee/WhiteChristmasFilm. White Christmas features an Irving Berlin score including some of his most iconic songs, “Blue Skies,” “Snow,” “Sisters” and – of course – the title song, “White Christmas.” Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, this 1954 holiday classic tells the story of two war buddies who fall for two sisters. Together, the couples team up to save the failing Vermont Inn of their former commanding general.

Saturday December 12: Andrea Bocelli’s Believe In Christmas Global Livestream Concert

World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has offered fans a taste of his exclusive ticketed global livestream event, Believe In Christmas, to be performed live from the spectacular Teatro Regio di Parma opera house on December 12th. Watch the trailer below:

In addition to Christmas favorites, the event will include songs from Andrea Bocelli’s newly released album, Believe, and a full-orchestra accompaniment and will feature surprise guests alongside the sumptuous visuals.

Tickets for Believe in Christmas can be purchased exclusively HERE and the performance will be live at the following times:

December 12th- Livestream #1: Italy, Europe & UK (21:00 CET / 20.00 GMT)

December 12th – Livestream #2: South America (20.00 BRT & ART)

December 12th – Livestream #3: East Coast North America (20.00 EST)

December 12th – Livestream #4: West Coast North America & Central America (20.00 PST/22.00 CST)

December 13th – Livestream #5: Australia, New Zealand & Asia (20.00 AEDT, 22.00 NZDT & 18.00 JST & KST)

Sunday December 13: Brandi Carlile “Still Home for the Holidays”

Brandi Carlile "Still Home for the Holidays"

Brandi Carlile will perform a special “Still Home for the Holidays” livestream concert Sunday, December 13 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT via Veeps. Tickets for the show are on-sale now with two purchase options: general admission and a special bundle that also includes a pre-order of Carlile’s forthcoming memoir, Broken Horses, to be released April 6. Full ticket details can be found at https://brandicarlile.veeps.com.

Saturday December 19 8pm: Mike Peters and The Alarm Christmas Gathering

Mike Peters and The Alarm Christmas Gathering

Mike Peters and The Alarm host a unique two-hour Christmas Gathering Concert beamed live into homes all around the world. Tickets are on sale now here. Virtual Tickets for The Alarm’s Christmas Gathering allow exclusive access to the concert broadcast which will be geo-synchronized to locations around the world through a partnership with Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre’s brand-new streaming service Moment House.

The Alarm’s Christmas Gathering features Mike Peters and The Alarm playing live and electric in a seasonal studio setting, with additional exclusive video content and acoustic performances presented from the Welsh home of Mike and Jules Peters.

“To be able to bring the band and the fans together at this special time of year and perform a virtual Alarm Gathering concert from our home to yours, is something myself and the band have been dreaming about ever since our collective worlds were turned upside down by the global lockdown earlier in 2020”, says Mike Peters. “This will be an occasion to turn up the volume, wake up the neighbours, crack open the drinks and have a rocking good time at Christmas. I have always loved this time of year, and to think we have this opportunity to all come together as one big Alarm family through the wonders of the internet via Moment House is a Christmas miracle all of its own.”

Saturday December 19th: Asleep At The Wheel “Merry Texas Christmas, Y’all!”

Asleep At The Wheel "Merry Texas Christmas, Y'all!"

Asleep at the Wheel wrap up the year with some eggnog, carols and, of course, their unique brand of Texas boogie- holiday style! All the details are here: https://livestream.asleepatthewheel.com/event/asleep-at-the-wheel-12-19-2020-1900

The 90-minute live stream “Merry Texas Christmas, Y’all!” finds the band on stage at the “Texas North Pole,” playing fan favorites as well as choice cuts from their three previously released Christmas albums. The festivities will begin at 7 pm CST on December 19th, and post-show, the special will be on-demand streaming until Santa makes his rounds. For more information and to purchase a ticket, please follow this link. One ticket will allow streaming on one device.

In addition to tickets, exclusive holiday bundles including VIP Zoom meet and greets with Ray Benson and Katie Shore, Asleep at the Wheel Christmas cards, autographed CDs, tote bags, and more are available now right here, powered by Friendly Sky.

Sunday December 20: Singer-songwriters Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis’ annual Holiday Shindig

Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis' annual Holiday Shindig

Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis hold an annual holiday show and this year’s circumstances won’t stop them from making it number 21. This 2020 spin, Bruce & Kelly’s Holiday (Shut-In) Shindig, features special performances and stories from Ray Wiley Hubbard and Shakey Graves. Grab your eggnog, light the fireplace, and tune in for an interactive evening of merriment for the whole family.

The virtual event will air on the Veeps platform (www.veeps.com) Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. CT and will be available for viewing until December 24, 2020. Tickets for the show start at $15 and may be purchased here: https://thenextwaltz.veeps.com/stream/events/b0bd4002e5ff

“I always thought that I’m the last person that would come with their Christmas show,” says singer-songwriter Robison. “But I think there is something about the vibe of our show that is different than other things. It’s not too schmaltzy, it’s not too sugary. It feels real to me and I hope it feels real to other people too.” More about The Next Waltz and the Annual Holiday Shindig may be found here: http://www.thenextwaltz.com

Also, the new streaming service Mandolin has several shows lined up with a variety of artists across all genres.



