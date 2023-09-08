V of BTS Drops First Solo LP, ‘Layover’

V of K-pop band BTS has just dropped his debut solo studio album titled Layover. The album features six tracks and contains a runtime of 17 minutes and 36 seconds.

The track list includes the songs “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” and “For Us.” The album also includes a special bonus track, which is a softer version of “Slow Dancing.” A music video for “Slow Dancing” has been released, and videos for all of the album’s tracks are expected to be released at some point.

V recently discussed his new solo album during an interview with Rolling Stone. “Instead of taking a direct route, you could stop somewhere and stay for a while, or take a transfer, or do a layover,” V said. “I just felt that my life, wherever it’s headed, would not follow a direct path.”

“For the past three or four years, I have been continuously songwriting and making music. Throughout that time, the thing that concerned me the most was how my taste and preferences, the kind of music I wanted to make, were changing every year, every month. You could say that I was being very ambitious about this solo album,” V said of Layover. “I had an attitude of, ‘I wanna show this, and I wanna show that,’ which is why the style [of the songs] continued to evolve.”

“As I re-listen to the music I’ve made after some time has passed, I can see the parts that might have needed improvement, and how it’s different from where I am now. Since it’s my first solo album, I also think I was a bit shy, which is why the process took longer than expected,” V continued. “But because there will be more opportunities in the future to show the songs I’ve written, I thought it would be better to first introduce myself to the world as a solo artist. So the album reflects a variety of different musical styles that shows who I am. I’m still continuing to write songs now.”

When asked about the nostalgic feel of his first solo release, V discussed the “overall sentiment” of the record. “I think you can think of it as connected to BTS’ The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series, which showcased the theme of youth,” V stated. “You know, when you look back into your past and feel sentimental about those old memories.”

“That strange feeling that comes with reflecting back on your old self, and thinking, ‘I wish I could go back to those good old days…’ I think that overall sentiment is also reflected in this album,” V continued. “Particularly the song ‘Love Me Again’ is about reminiscing and wanting to return to the past. I think those ideas are reflected in the music video as well. So in short, my youth is not over. Right?”

Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images