Victoria Monét Reveals ‘Jaguar II’ Release Date, Announces Jaguar Tour

Victoria Monét has announced that her new album, Jaguar II, will be released on August 25 by Lovett Music/RCA. In addition to Jaguar II’s release date, Monét also revealed that she will be embarking on the Jaguar Tour, which consists of a slew of dates in North America and will end in London.

Jaguar II will feature Monét’s recent singles “Smoke,” “Party Girls,” and “On My Mama.” The new record seems to be a sequel of sorts to the R&B musician’s 2020 EP, Jaguar. Jaguar II is Monét’s first studio album.

The Jaguar Tour will begin on September 6 in Detroit at Majestic Theatre. The tour will then stop in Boston, New York City, Washington DC, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, and several other major US cities before concluding with a show on November 15 in London at Koko. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 10 AM.

Monét recently discussed Jaguar II with Billboard, breaking down the album’s singles. She told the outlet, “These were the three that embodied what the rest of the album would sound like.”

Monét has written songs for many popular musicians including Ariana Grande and Chris Brown before breaking onto the scene herself. She explained to Billboard what it was like making her debut as a solo artist, saying, “I feel like I’ve been behind the bushes and in the background, and I think jaguars themselves live in that way. They find the right moment to attack — and get what they want.”

Monét teased the music of Jaguar II during her first headlining show in LA earlier this year, telling the audience “I just wanted to say thank you to my team. Thank you guys all for coming. This is a team effort. I have the name Victoria Monét, but that name is plural. It’s my team that got me here. And thank you Spotify for believing in me to have this moment and to kick off your ‘[R&B] First Nights.’

“I wanted to make this night extra special for you guys, too. I know you guys have been waiting for Jaguar II for a really long time,” she added. “And because you guys sold this show out in one minute, I just wanted to give you a little sneak peek.” Monet proceeded to play a snippet from “On My Mama.”

Check out the official line-up for Victoria Monét’s Jaguar Tour below:

09-06 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

09-08 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

09-11 Boston, MA – Royale

09-13 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09-15 Washington, D.C. – The Howard Theatre

09-16 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

09-18 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

09-19 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

09-21 New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater New Orleans

09- 22 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

09-24 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

09-26 Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

09-28 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

09-29 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

10-03 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

10-06 Portland, OR – The Wonder Ballroom

10-07 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10-09 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10-11 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

10-22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11-15 London, England – Koko

(Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)