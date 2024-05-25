Vince Gill Dedicates Moving Grand Ole Opry Tribute Performance to Late Bluegrass Extraordinaire and Dear Friend

For almost 50 years, Vince Gill entertained fans with hit songs like “I Still Believe In You”, “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away”, and “One More Last Chance.” Although sharing a love for bluegrass music, the singer also dabbled in rock and country. Having worked with stars like Reba McEntire and Chris Young, the songwriter snagged a whopping 22 Grammy Awards. With Gill recently returning to the Grand Ole Opry for a special performance, he decided to take a moment to honor his late friend and banjo great Jim Mills.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Gill performed numerous bluegrass classics. And when given the chance, he always enjoyed his time with Mills. Sadly, on May 3, 2024, Mills passed away after suffering from a heart attack. He was only 57 years old. When taking the stage at the Opry, Gill made sure his friend’s legacy continued on as he said, “I had a real desire to play some bluegrass music. I started as a young bluegrass musician back in the early 70s. Recently, I lost a really dear friend, banjo player extraordinaire, Jim Mills. I wanted to play some bluegrass music in memory of Jimmy.”

During his set, Gill performed numerous classic songs including “All Prayed Up”, “Think of What You’ve Done”, and “Rose of Old Kentucky.”

Vince Gill Pays Tribute To Toby Keith And Blake Shelton’s Brother

While honoring his late friend, Gill has always remembered the singers who are no longer on the stage. Just last month, performing at the Oklahoma Is All for the Hall event, the singer decided to sing “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He dedicated the song to not only the late Toby Keith but also Blake Shelton’s brother.

At just 14 years old, Shelton lost his brother, Richie, after he passed away in a car accident in 1990. Speaking about the performance and special tribute to Entertainment Tonight, Shelton praised Gill for the love. “My brother, if he had been around, he would’ve freaked out if he had known what I had gone on to do. He was just such a huge music fan. You could hear him coming six blocks away, the stereo blaring out of his truck.”



