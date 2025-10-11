Vince Gill Celebrates Decades in Music With Series ’50 Years From Home’

Born in Oklahoma, Vince Gill had no idea how far his love for music would take him. First stepping on stage during the 1970s, his talents landed him in groups like Bluegrass Alliance, Boone Creek, Sundance, The Time Jumpers, and even the Eagles. Given the success that followed Gill, he even signed a lifetime deal with MCA recently. And now, wanting to celebrate five decades in the music industry, the hitmaker will release a series of EPs called 50 Years from Home.

Although not the first artist to release a celebration of their career, Gill couldn’t do his legacy justice in just one album. So, for the next year, he will slowly release EPs that feature some of his greatest contributions. While the series is called 50 Years from Home, the first EP was titled I Gave You Everything I Had.

Expected to hit shelves on October 17th, the first EP will feature timeless songs like “I Gave You Everything I Had”, “I Hope Everybody Lives To Be A Hundred”, “Her Heart”, “Made Me”, “Benny’s Song”, “When A Soldier Dies”, and “Go Rest High on that Mountain”.

The One Thing Vince Gill Learned In 50 Years Of Music

As for the process of bringing the series to life, Gill explained how the project was “very personal.” While creating an entire career around music, he wanted to highlight every note. “I have this treasure trove of songs. And I started racking my brain about how I could find a way to really celebrate this music.”

Although not finished with his time on the stage just yet, 50 Years from Home offered him a moment of reflection. Able to go back to where it all started, he continued to feel the connection to music. “I love the emotion of music; that’s what I go to it for. It stirs something inside me that I can’t describe. I just feel it, and the songs I do and the way I sing them and the way I play them, tries to convey those emotions.”

Besides the new series, Gill also offered some wisdom for those looking to follow in his footsteps. “The more I’ve done it, the more I’ve learned how to do it better — how to be more patient, where not to waste my time, what to do and not to do, to be willing to edit myself and keep digging. Experience is experience; there is no shortcut.”

Don’t miss your chance to honor his mesmerizing career with I Gave You Everything I Had, releasing on October 17th. And for Gill, 50 years from Home isn’t the end of the journey – it’s a reminder of how far passion and perseverance can take you.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)