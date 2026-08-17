“I Promise I Will Probably Cry”: Vince Gill Fans React as Country Legend Prepares for Special Grand Ole Opry Moment

2026 was a special year for Vince Gill. It marked the 50th anniversary since he left home to explore a career in country music. At the time, he had nothing more than a dream. Not knowing what the future would hold, Gill continuously shared his love for music with the world. And it was that passion that led him not just to stardom and accolades, but to a legacy. Having left his mark on every aspect of country music, the Josie Music Awards will celebrate his career with the Country Icon Award.

When wanting to honor Gill, there was no better place than the Grand Ole Opry. That pertained to any singer hoping to gain fame in Nashville. On September 20, Gill will take the stage at the Opry. but instead of celebrating other stars – the lights will be on him. Unlike other awards, the Josie Music Awards is the largest privately-owned music award show. The organization dedicated itself to preserving the rich history of country music.

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Be Part Of Vince Gill’s Country Music Icon Celebration

Co-Owner of the Josie Music Awards, Tinamarie Passantino, praised Gill’s commitment not just to himself but to every artist he collaborated with. “We are deeply honored to present the Country Icon Award to Vince Gill at this year’s Josie Music Awards. Vince’s incomparable artistry, decades of extraordinary contributions to music, and his enduring influence on generations of artists make him truly deserving of this recognition.”

While Passantino didn’t give away too many details about the ceremony, she was sure to add, “To have him join us on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry House, a place he has called home for decades, will be an unforgettable moment.”

As for fans, they also shared their excitement, with one person insisting, “I can’t believe I’m going to hear him live. I promise I will probably cry. Lol.”

That’s right, for those wanting to take part in the ceremony, they can purchase a ticket through the Josie Music Awards website. Depending on the seat, a single ticket would set a person back between $111 and $338. But with Passantino hinting at an unforgettable night – fans might consider it a small price to pay.

For Gill, the honor came at the perfect time. Fifty years after leaving home, he returned to one of country music’s most famous stages as an icon.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)