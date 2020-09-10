The newest collaboration between Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts and Letters to Cleo’s Kay Hanley entitled “Oh No” packs a musical reference in nearly every line. From The Beatles to Journey, the single pays homage to classic acts and spins it to create an undeniably catchy track. The duo were able to speak more on the interesting concept for their single in a Zoom call with the comedian, Underground Garage/Sirius XM DJ, and Price Is Right host, Drew Carey. “I’m super proud of the concept of this song. Flipping all those classic songs on their heads. Plus, I got to sing it with my friend Kay,” Hamilton says. During the call they span topics as far and wide as COVID, comics, collaboration, and more. The single precedes Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts’ upcoming album “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere” which comes out Sep. 18.

Check out the interview and single below.

