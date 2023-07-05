Watch Brad Paisley Perform “So Many Summers” for 4th of July Concert

Nashville did it again, pulling off a fantastic 4th of July celebration! This year, for their Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th, the event brought in several top country music artists together to celebrate the special day! The event also showcased a beautiful firework show that left the audience in awe.

Videos by American Songwriter

Once again, country superstar Brad Paisley headlined the event, as he was joined by Ben Rector, War and Treaty, and Langhorne. Tiera Kennedy led the event by singing the Star-Spangled Banner, with the Nashville Symphony leading the fireworks event.

Paisley went on to perform his most recent single, “So Many Summers,” which he wrote with Lee Thomas Miller and Ross Copperman.

So go to that party, light that fire/ Hold her hand in the hot moonlight/ Lose track of time, pull an all nighter/ When the sun comes up, kiss her goodnight. You only get so many summers, Paisley was heard singing.

“So Many Summers” serves as the most recent sneak peek into Brad’s upcoming album, Son of The Mountains, which marks his debut with Universal Music Group Nashville. In addition to being a co-author of the song, Paisley joined forces with acclaimed producer Luke Wooten. This collaboration isn’t their first, as they previously co-produced Paisley’s albums Moonshine in the Trunk (2014) and Love and War.

“I see it as me talking to me saying, ‘Hey, you know, it’s gonna be a cold September. This relationship’s not gonna last past August, so go pick her up and go have a date, and don’t be late tonight,'” Paisley told CMT about the song. “The rest of the song is talking about these things … it’s only time and perspective that really does make you go, ‘Oh, well, that’s over.'”

Since his debut album Who Needs Pictures in 1999, Paisley has established an impressive discography with twelve studio albums and a Christmas compilation, all released under the Arista Nashville label. Remarkably, every album he has released has been certified Gold or higher by the RIAA. Paisley’s success is evident in his 35 Top 10 singles on the US Billboard Country Airplay chart, out of which 20 have reached the number one spot. In 2009, he set a new record by achieving ten consecutive number-one singles on the chart.

With over 11 million albums sold, Paisley’s talent has been widely recognized, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, three Grammy Awards, and two American Music Awards. Furthermore, his achievements in country music were solidified when he became a member of the prestigious Grand Ole Opry.

(Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/FilmMagic)