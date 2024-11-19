Watch a Nervous Kris Kristofferson Accept His First CMA Award for “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down” in 1970

Kris Kristofferson is one of the most celebrated songwriters in country music. A laundry list of artists across multiple genres have cut his songs over the years. That long list includes Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, and many more. He will also forever be remembered as a driving force behind the later days of the Outlaw Country movement. In short, he is a legend. However, he only won two CMA Awards in his lifetime. The first was in 1970. The second and final came in 2019 when he won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 1970, Johnny Cash recorded a live rendition of Kristofferson’s “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down” for his TV show. Later, that performance made its way onto the live album The Johnny Cash Show. Then, the Man in Black released it as a single from the album and it became a hit. That year, it won Song of the Year at the CMA Awards. That award doesn’t go to the artist who made the song a hit. Instead, it goes to the songwriter. So, Cash’s rendition of the song brought Kristofferson his first CMA trophy. Watch him accept the award below.

Kris Kristofferson Accepts His First CMA Award

Kris Kristofferson had some stiff competition for the Song of the Year Award. Conway Twitty was nominated for “Hello Darlin’,” Marty Robbins was in the running with “My Woman, My Woman, My Wife,” and Merle Haggard snagged two nominations for “Okie from Muskogee” and “Fightin’ Side of Me.” “Okie from Muskogee” brought Haggard Song of the Year that night.

Kristofferson had released his debut album earlier that year. The rest of the Song of the Year nominees were established artists with plenty of albums, hit songs, and awards under their belt. So, it seems that he was surprised to hear his name called. The “Why Me” singer is a picture of nervousness as he takes the stage and delivers a very short acceptance speech.

“I think Marty and Merle must be layin’ out,” he said, joking that Haggard’s and Robbins’ absence would be the only reason he would take home the award. Then, he added, “I want to thank Johnny Cash. And I’m glad I wasn’t against, ‘Today I Started Loving You Again’,” before rushing off the stage. Kristofferson didn’t look up from the podium for the duration of his incredibly brief speech.

