We Still Sing Along to These 3 Classic Rock Songs That Hit No. 1 in 1982

To use a metaphor, when it comes to popular music in the 1980s, the decade was like a science lab with different experiments happening in every corner. New genres were bubbling up, old ones were twisted and mutated, and sounds were mixed and matched and rejiggered every which way. It was quite a time to be a record collector!

Below, we wanted to take a look at the Billboard Hot 100 during the early 80s. More specifically, we wanted to dive into the top of the charts in 1982—a year that marked both the spiritual end of the 70s and the definite heart of the burgeoning 80s. Why? Because it’s then we can see cultures colliding like potions in a lab. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs that hit No. 1 in 1982 that we still love.

“I Love Rock ‘N Roll” by Joan Jett from ‘I Love Rock ‘N Roll’ (1982)

If Joan Jett ever needed to prove she loved rock music, well, she did just that in 1982 with this iconic classic track that will live on forever. For as long as people play the electric guitar, they will be listening to Jett belt out lyrics about her affection for the buzzy instrument and the music it can make. While this is a cover of a song released earlier by the band Arrows in 1975, Jett made this one her own.

“Jack & Diane” by John Mellencamp from ‘American Fool’ (1982)

Just an incredible example of a song that tells a story. You don’t need volumes and volumes, tomes and tomes of the written word to get your point across. Sometimes you just need a raspy voice and a four-minute song about two people in love who grow up together in the American Heartland. John Mellencamp earned his No. 1 on the Hot 100 with his tight tale-telling.

“Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from ‘Rocky III’ (1982)

Has there ever been a more inspiring song? No wonder it hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. After listening to Survivor’s song, well, about survival and about having the eye of the tiger, you want to run through a wall. You want to get in the boxing ring. You want to jump from a plane and save the world. It’s a pretty incredible feat—being that enlivening, that inspiring. Not only did the Rocky sports movie franchise benefit, but music fans are still enjoying the tune today.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images