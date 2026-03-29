Where Are They Now? These 3 Country Artists From the 1970s Who Disappeared

A ton of very talented country musicians came to fame in the 1970s or maintained their fame through the decade. Sadly, even the most talented among those country musicians shined bright during the 1970s and then promptly disappeared from the spotlight. Let’s take a look at a few such country stars who disappeared and discover what actually happened to them.

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Johnny Rodriguez

Johnny Rodriguez was a country singer best known for his six No. 1 country hits, including “You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me)” and “Ridin’ My Thumb To Mexico” from 1973. His career was fruitful well through the 1970s and didn’t really start slowing down until the late 1980s. By the 1990s, none of Rodriguez’ singles charted, and he had virtually disappeared from the charts and stopped releasing music by the mid-1990s. What happened?

In reality, Rodriguez continued to tour the US and even internationally through the 2020s. He just hit pause on writing and recording new music. He passed away in hospice care in 2025 at the age of 73, and he left behind quite the country music legacy.

Bobbie Gentry

Bobbie Gentry is best known for her country music work in the 1960s and 1970s. Ahead of the 1970s, she made waves with her Southern Gothic classic, “Ode To Billie Joe”, in 1967. In the 1970s, Gentry released two successful albums, one of which was a crossover success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 1970.

Following an ACM Awards appearance in 1982, Gentry virtually disappeared. Since that time, she has not recorded music, performed, or even been interviewed. Some reports have noted that she currently lives in a gated community somewhere in either Memphis or Los Angeles, but she has not been in the public eye at all. It is believed that she is still alive, though. What a mystery!

Barbara Mandrell

Barbara Mandrell is one of the most iconic country stars of the late 1970s and early 1980s. During that era, she made waves for her work with songs like “Sleeping Single In A Double Bed” and “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right”. She’s known for popularizing country pop before the subgenre’s major heyday in the 1990s. And, surprisingly, this 1970s country icon more or less disappeared from the charts by the end of the 1980s.

So, what happened? Realistically, Mandrell continued to make music through the early 1990s, though she didn’t score much success. In 1997, Mandrell recognized that her career was winding down and announced her indefinite retirement, opting to pursue an acting career.

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