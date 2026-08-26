Who Is Dolly Parton’s Family? Everything To Know About Her 11 Siblings, Parents, and Late Husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton was famously a family-oriented woman. She always kept her stardom in one hand and her roots in the other, never letting one overpower the other. This was just one of the admirable things about the country giant.

If you don’t know much about Parton’s family, you can learn more below. Her 11 siblings, parents, and late husband, Carl Dean, were and remain integral to Parton’s journey to superstardom.

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[RELATED: Get Your Tissues and Watch a Young Dolly Parton Join Porter Wagoner To Perform Their First Hit Duet in Their 1967 Grand Ole Opry Debut as a Duo]

Dolly Parton’s 11 Siblings

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Parton grew up in East Tennessee with her 11 siblings. The large group of brothers and sisters included Willadeene, David, Denver “Coy,” Bobby, Stella, Cassie, Randy, Larry, Floyd, Freida, and Rachel.

Each of Parton’s siblings went on to pursue either music or the entertainment business at large, except David, Denver, Bobby, and Larry. The latter of which passed away in infancy.

Stella, Cassie, Floyd, and Freida all pursued music. Stella and Freida embarked on recording careers of their own, while Cassie provided background vocals and made regular appearances in Dolly productions, and Floyd co-wrote with his legendary sister.

Outside of music, Randy worked in the family’s entertainment venture, while Willadeene wrote a memoir and a cookbook based on their lives.

Dolly’s closeness with her siblings was evident in how often she brought them into her world and supported their journeys. That extended to their families as well, as Dolly employed Cassie’s son, Bryan Seaver, as head of security. He was also the one to deliver the news of the country singer’s passing.

Dolly Parton’s Parents

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Dolly often celebrated the ways her parents made their impoverished upbringing feel as rich as can be. One of her namesake songs, “Coat Of Many Colors”, speaks to her mother’s warmth and spirit. Really, the humility that Dolly imprinted on all of her songs speaks to the character of both her parents.

Dolly was born to Robert Lee Parton Sr. and Avie Lee Parton. Robert was a farmer, and her mother looked after their 12 children. Parton often spoke about the poverty she grew up in, charmingly making light of their situation in a way only she could.

“We always made jokes and said we didn’t even know we were poor till some smart aleck up and told us,” Parton once said. “We didn’t have any money, but we were rich in things that money don’t buy. You know, like love and kindness and understanding.”

Dolly’s upbringing was an important part of her artistry. From “My Tennessee Mountain Home” to “Coat Of Many Colors”, Dolly’s songs never lost sight of where she came from.

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean

A famously private but integral figure in Parton’s life was her husband, Carl Dean. Dolly kept things in her marriage very quiet from her fans, choosing to keep that aspect of her life under wraps.

Parton and Dean met shortly after she moved to Nashville outside a laundromat. They were married for 60 years and never had any children together. Parton once spoke about that, saying it was a blessing in disguise that freed her to work on initiatives like the Imagination Library.

“God has a plan for everything,” she once said. “I think it probably was his plan for me not to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine. And they are now.”

Dean died in March of 2025. Parton is set to be buried next to her husband in Nashville in the wake of her passing.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)