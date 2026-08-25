“We Are All Feeling the Same Heart Brokenness Today”: Blake Shelton Remembers Dolly Parton as “The Exact Person That You Think She Is”

Dolly Parton, the iconic singer-songwriter behind many of the biggest country hits of the 1970s and 1980s, has passed away, per an announcement from her family. Many musicians and contemporaries of Parton have been pouring out tributes along with fans, from Reba McEntire to Kacey Musgraves. Country singer Blake Shelton also posted a tribute of his own on Instagram.

The post, accompanied by a photo of Shelton and Parton together on the set of The Voice, notes that Shelton only really got to spend time with the country icon when she guest-mentored on the singing competition show back in 2015 and again in 2016.

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“I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today,” the post reads. “I only got to spend any real time with Dolly when Gwen [Stefani] and I got to work with her on The Voice. I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is. It was like being with the funnest, most loving, most caring and closest member of your family. Truly a loss for the entire world. We love you Dolly.”

This seems to be the theme among many of the tributes coming out from people who knew Parton personally or worked with her. She was authentically herself and very kind to those around her.

Did Dolly Parton Ever Coach or Judge on ‘The Voice’?

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Dolly Parton appeared on The Voice a little over a decade ago as a guest mentor, not a coach. In fact, Parton famously never judged or coached on any musical competition show, though she has made guest appearances on American Idol as well as The Voice.

Her reasoning? Unsurprisingly, Parton was just too much of a sweetheart to judge people for their musical ability.

“I’ve been asked to do that a lot of times,” Parton once said. “It’s too hard for me. That’s why I don’t accept it, because I know how sincere everybody is. Even if they’re not that good, they believe they are. And I just can’t hurt people.”

Parton passed away on August 25, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, per her family’s announcement. Her cause of death has not been noted, and she was 80 years old.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)