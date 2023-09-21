Who is the Next Oliver Anthony? Here’s 5 Possible Options

For the past few months, the name on every country music fan’s tongue has been Oliver Anthony. That red-bearded songwriter and performer with the dark shades who sang about corrupt politicians in his song, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” has been all the rage.

Fans are learning about him, wondering where he came from, and what might be next for the viral Appalachian star. But another question on the lips of many is, Who might be next? Indeed, who is the next country, folk, bluegrass, or Americana star to win the hearts of the heartland?

Below are a handful of options, from those who sound like Patsy Cline to those who sound like John Prine. Perhaps in this crew, the next Oliver Anthony-esque viral star will emerge.

1. Dean Johnson

Dean Johnson, the Pacific Northwest-based songwriter and performer, has been getting a fair amount of attention of late and it’s all very worthy of the artist’s talent and skillful lyricism. Those who chance upon his music all have a similar response: Who is this guy and how can I get more of his songs? To wit, Johnson’s song, “Faraway Skies,” was recently featured on the hit television show, Reservation Dogs. A mainstay at festivals, Johnson may just become the next big thing in heartland tunes.

2. Cassandra Lewis

This Nashville-via-Portland-based songwriter and performer may just melt your cruel, cruel country heart with her dynamic singing voice. Lewis is getting a lot of buzz around Music City as she prepares to release new music and perhaps take her rightful place as the next in a lineage carried on by the likes of Patsy Cline and Lucinda Williams. Her song “Beautiful” is like seeing a forgotten family photo—both emotional and resilient.

3. Tyler Booth

While Booth may be a bit more well-known than some of the others on the list, he is still working to build up his reputation and position in the world of country music, a genre he loves a great deal. But it wouldn’t surprise us if Booth was all of a sudden at the top of every chart with his country-singing voice. His single, “G.O.B. by the G.O.G.” continues to head up the charts and hearts of music fans.

4. Brett Benton

This Montana-based songwriter and performer gained a lot of attention thanks to his performance on the famed indie radio station KEXP. His song “Alligator” is a hit, whether the world knows it yet or not. His voice rolls out like thunder. Benton, an avid hunter, is as good with a knife or rifle as he is with his six-string and his slide. He’s a name to know now and for years to come.

5. Colby T. Helms

The 21-year-old Appalachian twangy songwriter and performer Colby T. Helms has the name, the background, and the music to become the next big thing in country. His artistry is dubbed “bone-raw” country folk. See for yourself and witness just how Helms might take over the scene, one heartfelt, honest acoustic song at a time.

