New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Moby, Ann Wilson, Brothers Osborne and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 15 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 15 songs for you today.

1. Ann Wilson

The lead singer of Heart released her latest single for the song “This Is Now.” The song showcases Wilson’s groove and knack for hitting your soul like a gong. The new track comes from Wilson’s forthcoming new LP, Another Door, out September 29.

2. Brothers Osborne

Outstanding country duo (and current American Songwriter cover stars), the Brothers Osborne released their latest single and accompanying music for the track “Who Says You Can’t Have Everything” from the outfit’s new self-titled album, which is out now.

3. Vic Mensa

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa, now two years sober and increasing his sense of faith, has released his latest LP, VICTOR, as of Friday (Sept. 15). With it comes his latest single, “LVLN UP,” which propels like a rushing river. Check out the new single from the all-star talent below.

4. John Carpenter

The King of Halloween and scary movies, John Carpenter is releasing a new album, Anthology II, on October 6. With it comes a new single, “69th St Bridge,” which fans can check out below in all of its percussive, eerie magnetism.

5. k.flay

Talented lyricist k.flay, who recently shared that she lost her hearing in one ear, has a new album, MONO, out now. With the LP, the rapper released her latest single and accompanying animated music video, “Punisher.” Check out the electric-guitar-driven looming tune below.

6. Joanie Leeds

Grammy Award-winning children’s music songwriter Joanie Leeds released her latest album, FREADOM, which highlights the ongoing problem of book banning. “My new album is a protest album starting with the anthem, banned, and then each track to follow is inspired by a picture book that has been removed from classrooms and school libraries,” says Leeds. Check out her song “Banned,” below.

7. Tiffany Haddish

As she announced during this week’s MTV Video Music Awards, comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish is releasing a new Afrobeats single, “Till The Club Closes.” Check out the new dance club hit from the multi-talented artist below.

8. Moby

Iconic electronic music producer Moby shared his latest single “Should Sleep,” which includes artist J.P. Bimeni. The new song is an ode to the 1980s dance scene in New York City and it was released on Moby’s new label, Always Centered At Night. Check it out below.

9. Sufjan Stevens

Your favorite songwriter’s favorite songwriter, Sufjan Stevens, released his latest single, “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?,” which comes ahead of his forthcoming new album, Javelin, set to drop on October 6. Check out the introspective new work below.

10. Duff McKagan

Iconic Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan released his latest single, “Longfeather,” the latest work from his forthcoming new album, Lighthouse, set to drop on October 20. Check out the layered, complex, and sticky new song below.

11. Shakey Graves

Texas songwriter Shakey Graves released his new album, Movie of the Week. With it came a new music video for the new track “Century City.” Fans can check out the humming, whirring new video below from the innovative songwriter.

12. Pussy Riot

The rebellious Russian rock group Pussy Riot released its latest single “Bad Trip,” which features the UK group Nova Twins. Not only one of the most important socially active outfits in pop culture, but a damn good rock band too, check out the new offering from the group below.

13. Danielle Ponder

The former lawyer turned all-world singer Danielle Ponder released the deluxe version of her latest LP, Some of Us Are Brave. With it came the new live version of her title song, which fans can check out below.

14. Diplo

The popular rapper Diplo released the new song “Diamond Therapy.” With a pulsing rhythm fit for the neon-dripping club scene, fans can check out the new song from the acclaimed performer below.

15. Jack Johnson

Hawaii native Jack Johnson released his new album, Songs for Maui, a benefit record for the recent devastating wildfires in the state. Fans can check out the live song “Breakdown” from the 10-track album below.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic