Who Would Win, Songwriting Edition: Bob Dylan vs. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney of The Beatles and folk-rock icon Bob Dylan are always included in conversations about the greatest songwriters of all time. Their heydays were around the same time, but their music couldn’t be more different. Still, both of these musicians are a couple of the most legendary songwriters of all time who set a standard for new generations of singer/songwriters that followed. So… who’s better? Let’s decide who comes out on top as the greatest songwriter between Bob Dylan vs. Paul McCartney.

Bob Dylan vs. Paul McCartney: Lyricism and Songwriting

Bob Dylan has delivered quite a few hits through the years. The songwriting and melodies behind “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” and “Lay Lady Lay” are undeniably catchy. However, Dylan wasn’t exactly a pop star… at all. His music was born out of counterculture with more of a focus on lyricism than composition. Many would refer to Dylan as a poet above all else.

Paul McCartney, on the other hand, knows how to write songs that sell. That doesn’t necessarily mean that The Beatles and Wings were mainstream hit machines with no artistic value. Rather, McCartney’s compositions are just really good well-rounded songs; it only makes sense that they would be loved by a large majority of people. That being said, McCartney doesn’t quite top Dylan in terms of prose and lyricism.

Bob Dylan vs. Paul McCartney: Songwriting Processes

Dylan has experimented with different lyrical focuses and genres through the years. After all, he was famously knocked down for incorporating the electric guitar into his music. Still, experimentation aside, there have been common themes in his music.

Dylan writes songs that are philosophical, somewhat enigmatic, and storytelling-first. Few songwriters have managed to make political and social commentary blended with their own introspection quite like Dylan. “Like A Rolling Stone” and “Blowin’ In The Wind” are just a couple of examples.

McCartney, on the other hand, was a master of melody. Quite a bit of The Beatles’ music was nonsensical and without introspective commentary; though McCartney was more than capable of writing a vulnerable or political track or two with the Fab Four during their heyday.

Still, he is a master of writing hooks. There’s a reason why The Beatles exploded into pop stardom the way that they did. McCartney, sometimes with the assistance of John Lennon, wrote incredible catchy, unforgettable, and beautiful songs. And he made it look easy. “Yesterday” and “Let It Be” are just two of very many examples.

Bob Dylan vs. Paul McCartney: What The Artists Think

Neither Bob Dylan nor Paul McCartney have ever said that they believe one is the better songwriter over the other. That being said, Dylan has spoken about some key differences between the two music icons and how their songs differ.

“Those guys you are talking about all had conspicuous hits,” said Dylan in an interview with The Huffington Post, referencing McCartney and Lennon. “They started out anti-establishment and now they are in charge of the world. Celebratory songs. Music for the grand dinner party. Mainstream stuff that played into the culture on a pervasive level.”

So, when it comes to Bob Dylan vs. Paul McCartney as songwriters, who comes out on top? One opinion certainly shouldn’t decide something like this. And when it comes down to it, both of these iconic songwriters are legendary. Check out American Songwriter’s X poll and cast your vote!

