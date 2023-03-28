Who Wrote The Zombies’ “She’s Not There”

The Zombies’ debuted on the rock scene with “She’s Not There.” The minor-key, jazz-infused single peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was endlessly influential on the ’60s rock scene.

Videos by American Songwriter

Which of the Zombies wrote this song? Find out, below.

Who Wrote “She’s Not There”

The song was written by keyboardist Rod Argent. The group got the money to record the song after winning a local band competition as teenagers. Little did they know, the song would go on to top the charts around the world.

“I wrote the song and sort of concocted the story from the opening line,” Argent recently told American Songwriter. “I only had two weeks to write the song. It was the second song I ever wrote.”

On the story behind the song, he said, “It’s about someone who is angry about being rejected. The thing of ‘everyone seemed to know but me.’ There’s a little bit of anger backing that up.”

Well, no one told me about her, the way she lied

Well, no one told me about her, how many people cried

But it’s too late to say you’re sorry

How would I know, why should I care?

Please don’t bother tryin’ to find her

She’s not there

Argent is one of the main composers of the Zombies’ music.

The group was formed in the early ’60s, led by Argent and vocalist Colin Blunstone. Argent, Paul Atkinson, and High Grundy first came together to form what would become The Zombies. Blunstone and Paul Arnold joined the original trio to round out the enduring line-up in 1962.

Argent was initially the group’s lead singer with Blunstone on guitar, but Argent’s prowess on the keys pushed him into being the group’s full-time keyboardist.

After clinching a number of hits, including “She’s Not There” and “Time of the Season,” the group disbanded in 1967. The break-up was reportedly over management disagreements.

After the band broke up, Argent went on to form a band named Argent. The group had a hit album in 1972 titled All Together Now.

In 1978, Argent embarked on a solo career, sharing his debut album, Moving Home. The album featured a number of well-known musicians —Gary Moore, Phil Collins, and Weather Report bass guitarist Alphonso Johnson.

The Zombies reconnected in 2004. Argent and Blunstone recorded their first album since 1991 called As Far as I Can See. The pair recently embarked on a tour, keeping them on the road until the end of May.

Photo by Stephen Olker/Getty Images for SXSW