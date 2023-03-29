J.I.D. Teases Collaborative Album with Metro Boomin

Perhaps one of the most impactful hip-hop albums of this young decade is within our grasp.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

On Tuesday (March 28), iconic trap producer Metro Boomin took to Twitter to reveal that he has been making music with J.I.D. Posting a picture in the studio with his fellow Atlanta native, Metro captioned the post, “Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop (fire emojis).”

In the replies, J.I.D. shared his gratitude for Metro. “I love working with u brudda, it’s an honor,” he wrote.

I love working with u brudda, it’s an honor — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) March 28, 2023

Later, when music outlets began reporting the news, J.I.D. hopped in the comments to clarify the capacity of his collaboration with Metro Boomin. Under Rap301’s post about the two “teasing a song,” J.I.D. signaled that they needed to edit their caption because it is going to be an entire album instead of just one song.

J.I.D. and Metro Boomin have never released music together, but this is not their first time working with each other. In early 2021, the tandem tweeted at each other, alluding to having come together for new music. “dis man @MetroBoomin one da most talented and realest innnit,” J.I.D. tweeted at first.

In response, Metro reciprocated the love. “Likewise my boy it takes 1 to know 1, 4sho (for sure) we applying PRESSURE,” he replied.

Likewise my boy it takes 1 to know 1 4sho we applying PRESSURE 💪🏾💪🏾 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) March 1, 2021

Both of these two Georgian stars released long-awaited studio albums in 2022. With The Forever Story (August), his first solo album in four years, J.I.D. displayed why he is one of the best lyricists and introspective artists in the entire hip-hop community. As for Metro Boomin, his sophomore solo studio album, Heroes & Villains, was released in December and confirmed his upper-echelon status among his producing peers from the 2010s.

In his career, Metro Boomin has come together for collaborative albums with 21 Savage, Big Sean, Offset, and NAV. Adding J.I.D. to this list, although their album does not yet have a title or release date, would further cement the legendary status of the 29-year-old instrumentalist.

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW