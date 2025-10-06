Why October 6 Is One of the Saddest Days in Rock Music History

Three of the most popular rock ‘n’ roll subgenres are Southern rock, psychedelic rock, and hard rock. When one thinks of Southern rock, they likely think of Lynyrd Skynyrd; psychedelic rock, Cream; and hard rock, Van Halen. Well, on this day, October 6, in both 2019 and 2020, the rock ‘n’ roll community lost three icons who served major roles in those three bands and in rock ‘n’ roll as a whole: Eddie Van Halen, Ginger Baker, and Larry Junstrom.

Collectively identifying the impact of these three individuals is difficult to do in just a couple of hundred words. Given the bands they played with, the story of how their talent influenced the trajectory of modern music and the public’s taste sort of tells itself. That being said, when these three individuals died, after a decorated and well-lived life, it marked a major loss in the past that formed the present.

Their Rock ‘n’ Roll Legacy Lives on to This Day

Larry Junstrom was the founding bassist of Lynyrd Skynyrd. After his stint with the band, which ended in 1971, Junstrom went on to become the bassist of .38 Special in 1976 alongside Donnie Van Zant, the younger brother of the Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Ronnie Van Zant. After a lengthy career in rock ‘n’ roll, Junstrom passed away on this day, October 6, 2019, from complications with heart and kidney disease.

On the same day in 2019, “rock’s first superstar drummer” Ginger Baker passed away at 80 years old. Other than being a part of the supergroup Cream, Baker served as the drummer for Blind Faith, Hawkwind, Ginger Baker’s Air Force, and more. Baker’s impact doesn’t just reside between the cymbals; it resides in the bohemian subculture of rock ‘n’ roll itself, as he influenced it immensely with his unique and unpredictable disposition.

Eddie Van Halen, what can we say about Eddie Van Halen that hasn’t already been said? Seemingly nothing, as the guitarist is one of the most celebrated figures in not just rock ‘n’ roll history, but in music history. He is one of the greatest guitarists of all time, and for the foreseeable future, he will remain as that. On this day, October 6, 2020, Van Halen passed away at 65 years old.

These three musicians and icons all impacted the rock genre in their own way, and some of their contributions were louder and more notable than others. Regardless, they all shared one foundational belief: the belief in the importance of rock ‘n’ roll.

