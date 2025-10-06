On This Day in 2020, We Said Goodbye to One of the Most Influential Guitarists in Rock and Roll History

On this day (October 6) in 2020, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen died at the age of 65. He is remembered as one of the most innovative and influential guitarists of the 20th century. His technicality, speed, and technique changed the way generations of musicians approached the instrument. Moreover, he and his band, Van Halen, produced a catalog of music that became the soundtrack to countless lives.

Videos by American Songwriter

Van Halen was born in 1955 in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. His family relocated to Pasadena, California, when he and his brother, Alex, were still young. They showed an early interest in music and took classical piano lessons. However, as teenagers, the Van Halen brothers traded classical music for rock and roll. Eddie began playing guitar, and Alex took up the drums. Soon, they formed a rock band called Mammoth, according to Biography.

After a few years of honing their skills, the Van Halen brothers connected with David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony and formed Van Halen in 1974. The band, bolstered by Van Halen’s signature guitar style and Roth’s larger-than-life stage persona, began playing clubs in the area. Before long, they caught the eye of KISS bassist Gene Simmons. He was so impressed by the band that he financed and recorded their first studio session. Later that year, the band inked a deal with Warner Bros. The next year, they released their self-titled debut album. The thumping bass and lightning-fast guitar in the single “Runnin’ with the Devil” helped put the band on the map.

Eddie Van Halen’s Guitar Ruled the 1980s

Eddie Van Halen soon found himself in one of the most commercially successful bands on the planet. The band’s debut album was certified Platinum within a year of its release. Today, it has achieved Diamond status for sales of more than 10 million units. They would release five more albums with the original lineup. All of them were top 10 hits and quickly earned Platinum certification. They scored their first No. 1 single with “Jump” from their 1984 album 1984. It was their last full album with Roth for 28 years. He would come back to the band in 2012 for the band’s final album, A Different Kind of Truth.

Roth’s exit from the band didn’t slow them down. Their next four albums featured Sammy Hagar on vocals and all reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Eddie Van Halen didn’t limit his work to the band during the 1980s. In 1982, he recorded a guitar solo for Michael Jackson’s single “Beat It.” The song became a massive hit, and the album, Thriller, is the best-selling album of all time. Over the years, he also worked with LL Cool J, Black Sabbath, Brian May (Queen), Steve Lukather (Toto), and many more.

How Led Zeppelin Shaped Van Halen’s Signature Sound

While it has been hotly debated, some credit Eddie Van Halen with inventing the tapping guitar technique that he used throughout his recording career. The most recognizable use of tapping is in the classic instrumental “Eruption.” He never claimed to have invented the technique. However, he could pinpoint the moment he was inspired to use it.

In an interview, Van Halen recalled seeing Led Zeppelin play at the Forum when he was young. During the show, Jimmy Page held his right hand in the air and rapidly hammered on and pulled off notes with his left hand. This inspired the up-and-coming guitarist to work on what would become his signature style.

“Before the internet, nobody could search things. Lately, everybody’s all like, ‘Eddie Van Halen didn’t invent tapping and hammer-ons and pull-offs and this and that.’ I never claimed that I did,” he said. “On top of that, I never really heard anybody do with it what I did, which was actual pieces of music.”

The Lasting Impact of Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen contributed more to the guitar-playing world than a shredding style that has been emulated by countless musicians over the years. He also helped develop the Floyd Rose tremolo bridge that is still in high demand today.

He changed the music world for those who have never picked up an instrument as well. In the late 1970s, hard rock and heavy metal were populated with very serious bands. The likes of Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, and Deep Purple were making heavy music with heavy themes. While it was popular, it wasn’t what one would call fun music. Van Halen’s output helped inject fun into metal. This fun-loving party vibe reverberated through the rock and roll world throughout the 1980s and beyond.

In short, rock and roll would be a lot less fun without the immortal legacy of the late, great Eddie Van Halen.

Featured Image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images