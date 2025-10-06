4 of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Most Romantic Duets

Happy anniversary to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! The couple was married on October 6, 1996. In honor of their 29th wedding anniversary, we found four of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s most romantic duets.

“It’s Your Love”

“It’s Your Love” is McGraw and Hill’s first duet together. Released in 1997 and written by Stephony Smith, the video shows a visibly pregnant Hill, who was carrying the couple’s first child, Gracie McGraw, born in May of that year.

The video remains one of their favorites, although McGraw recalls one of the challenges of shooting while Hill was so pregnant.

‘What I remember specifically was Faith was craving milkshakes when we were shooting the video,” McGraw tells Entertainment Tonight.

“I Need You”

“I Need You” was released in 2007 from McGraw’s Let It Go record. The song was released as a duet, which it is, even though the two never sing together on the song. Instead, they trade sweet lines like, “I need you / Like a needle needs a vein / Like my Uncle Joe in Oklahoma needs the rain / I need you / Like a lighthouse on the coast / Like the Father and the Son need the Holy Ghost / I need you.”

“That’s what I wanted the song to be when we set out to cut it,” McGraw says (via Songfacts). “I didn’t want our voices to ever touch. I thought that would be cool if we sang a love song without our voices ever touching. It just kind of creates some tension. And she did a beautiful job on it.”

“Just To Hear You Say That You Love Me”

“Just To Hear You Love Me” is on Hill’s 1998 Faith album. Written by the iconic Diane Warren, it was first released by pop star Chynna Phillips before Hill and McGraw made it their own.

The sweet song says in part, “I’d climb right up to the sky / Take down the stars, just to be in your arms, baby / I’d go and capture the moon, that’s what I would do / Just to hear you say that you love me / Just to hear you say that you love me.”

Unlike their other duets, Hill is the prominent vocalist throughout the song, with McGraw joining her in the chorus. He also appears in the video.

“Let’s Make Love”

There may not be a more overt love song from McGraw and Hill than “Let’s Make Love“. Penned by Marv Green, Aimee Mayo, Chris Lindsey, and Bill Luther for Hill’s 1999 Breathe album, “Let’s Make Love” is about as romantic and sexy as a song can be, at least in country music.

The song says in part, “Let’s make love, it’s all night long / Until all our strength is gone / And hold on tight, just let go / I wanna feel you in my soul / Until the sun comes up / Let’s make love.”

Even more romantic, the sexy video was shot in Paris.

Photo by Larry McCormack/Variety via Getty Images