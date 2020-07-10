Singer/Songwriter Will Hoge Talks About Holding on to Dreams with ‘SMI’

Will Hoge is the artist and songwriter behind hits like “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Need You Now” and “Another Song Nobody Will Hear.” But before all that, Hoge was a Tennessee local kid that discovered music through his father and uncle’s band. This formative experience inspired further steps to discover more of what is out there in the land of country and rock’n’roll.

Major record deals and flops, political and stances in albums in music, and a life or death situation has solidified Will as a staple in American music. For two decades, Will has carried the torch for American rock & roll, carving out his own blue-collar sound rooted in amplified guitars, melodic hooks, southern soul and rootsy stomp.

In conversation with podcast host Brandon Harrington, they cover a lot of ground including big money from record labels, writing polarizing music and being ok with pissing people off as you learn how to draw the line in the sand for yourself. But more importantly, holding on to a dream even when it breaks your heart.

Surviving the Music Industry with Brandon Harrington allows you to sit down with legends, risers, songwriters, session musicians, industry execs and more. They recount their biggest hits, past failures, battling addictions, racism, sexism, bankruptcies, foreclosures and even homelessness to get where they are today. All the while host, Brandon Harrington, is still surviving the music industry.

Listen to Will Hoge’s new album below.