Born in Texas on This Day 93 Years Ago, Country Music’s Elder Statesman, Outlaw Hero, and Songwriter Behind Timeless Hits

On this day (April 29) in 1933, Willie Nelson was born in Abbott, Texas. Ninety-three years later, he is one of the most celebrated songwriters in the world. Today, he can look back on six decades of country music and see how his music impacted the genre’s evolution. The combination of his deep discography, philanthropy, acting career, and advocacy has made him one of the best-known figures in country music and one of its greatest ambassadors.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nelson moved to Nashville in 1960 with a handful of songs in his pocket. He landed a publishing deal with Pamper Music and started playing bass in Ray Price’s band. Two years later, he released his debut album, …And Then I Wrote. It helped him sign with RCA Victor. Despite inking a deal with a major label, he didn’t find chart success for more than a decade. However, his songs quickly became hits for other artists.

Faron Young gave Nelson his first No. 1 with “Hello Walls” in May 1961. It topped the chart for nine weeks. However, it was Patsy Cline’s rendition of “Crazy,” which peaked at No. 2 and broke into the top 10 on the Hot 100, that put him on the map as a songwriter.

Nelson had his first top 10 hit in 1962 with “Touch Me.” Thirteen years later, he found his first No. 1 with “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” The hit marked the beginning of one of the most successful eras of his career. It was also around the time that the outlaw country movement started to take hold.

Willie Nelson Reflects on His Role in the Outlaw Country Movement

Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings are hailed as the originators of the outlaw country movement. However, Nelson disputed this during an interview with Ralph Emery, recorded sometime around the release of “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” He said that he joined a movement that was already growing in Austin, Texas.

“There is definitely a movement going on, but it has nothing to do with recordings or record studios,” he said when asked if there was a musical movement brewing in Austin. Instead, the movement was growing around a handful of incredibly talented musicians who put on great shows in the many clubs and venues in the city. He named greats like Jerry Jeff Walker, Michael Martin Murphy, and Ray Wylie Hubbard among those who were the bedrock of the Austin scene.

At the time, the term “outlaw country” hadn’t been coined. They were calling it “redneck rock” or “progressive country.” Artists, like Nelson, who fell under the umbrella were referred to as “cosmic cowboys.”

“No. I just happened to be there,” he said when he was the leader of the movement. “I saw what was going on, and I joined those people down there. I wanted a good audience, too. So, I started singing what I’m singing and doing what I’m doing in front of that audience, and it’s grown from there,” he explained. “I didn’t start it. It was there when I came there. Jerry Jeff Walker was in town before I ever got there.”

He Doesn’t Stop

Willie Nelson is 93 years old today. While he has slowed down a bit, he doesn’t show any signs of stopping. He currently has a full touring schedule. He’ll release his 79th studio album, Dream Chaser, a month from today.

Speaking to Parade in 2023, Nelson explained why he is still working. “You have to do something every day to pay for the day,” he told the publication. “You need to run, walk, swim, or sing. Whatever it is that’s important to you, you have to do it and then see how long you can keep doing it,” he explained. Later, he said, “Your lungs are the biggest muscle you have. So, it’s healthy for me to sing.” He added, “I get really bored when I’m not working.”

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images