8 Rock Choruses From the 1980s That Are Just As Catchy Decades Later

The best choruses are punchy, memorable, and in-your-face, and what era of rock ‘n’ roll was punchier, more memorable, or more in-your-face than the 1980s? Those three descriptors were practically requisites to be in a rock band in the age of pleather, neon fishnets, and sky-high hairdos.

The 1980s era of rock ‘n’ roll choruses certainly delivered, combining impactful crescendos and earworm melodies to create refrains that are just as catchy today.

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“Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2” by Pink Floyd

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Kicking off this list of catchy 1980s rock choruses is one that just eked into the decade with a late 1979 release, Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2”. No matter how long it’s been since you stepped into a classroom, there is an undeniable catharsis to singing the words, “We don’t need no education.”

“Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi

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Bon Jovi had no shortage of catchy choruses in the 1980s, and their rock anthem “Livin’ On A Prayer” is no exception. This 1986 hit single topped the charts on the Billboard Hot 100—their second consecutive No. 1 single at the time.

“Money For Nothing” by Dire Straits

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Dire Straits’ No. 1 hit “Money For Nothing” likely marked the first time “microwave oven” appeared on mainstream radio with such frequency. And who could blame the world for singing along? It’s hard not to imagine what it’s like getting “money for nothing and chicks for free.”

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses

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Whether you imagine Axl Rose swaying behind a microphone or that one scene from Step Brothers, Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” sticks with you. The 1986 track is one of GNR’s best-known songs and one of the most pervasive choruses of the 1980s rock world.

“Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake

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A song so quintessentially 1980s, it got two 1980s release dates. Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again”, which came out the first time in 1982 and then again in 1987, has an infectious chorus that’s honestly as inspiring as it is catchy.

“White Wedding” by Billy Idol

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The only thing better than a catchy 1980s chorus is a catchy 1980s chorus with a distinct vocalist, and Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” is just that. It’s the perfect vehicle for practicing your nastiest, snarliest snarl when he sings the line “it’s a nice day to start again, ow!”

“Rock You Like A Hurricane” by Scorpions

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Scorpions released their signature song “Rock You Like A Hurricane” in 1984. The glam metal bravado of it all makes this chorus an unforgettable earworm. Even if you don’t really know what it means to rock someone like a hurricane in definite terms, it’s fun to sing.

“Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty

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Finally, not all choruses have to be aggressive to be memorable, and Tom Petty’s late-1980s track “Free Fallin’” is proof of that fact. The hook to this song is simple in melody and rhythm. But that’s what makes it get stuck in your head so easily.

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