Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1967

Are you a baby boomer with a love for pop music from the 1960s, particularly 1967? No matter your age that year, I bet you still remember the following hit songs like the back of your hand. Let’s revisit a few nostalgic gems that took over the radio that year, shall we?

“The Letter” by The Box Tops from ‘The Letter/Neon Rainbow’

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This song was huge in 1967, and it surprisingly wasn’t a psychedelic pop song. “The Letter” by The Box Tops is a blue-eyed soul, pop-rock jam that took over the airwaves that very year. Not only was “The Letter” the band’s first single, but it also ended up becoming their most successful song. “The Letter” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached No. 5 on the UK Singles chart.

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“To Sir With Love” by Lulu from ‘To Sir, With Love’

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How about some tried-and-true classic 60s pop? This song by Lulu was an enormous hit in both the artist’s native UK and the US. You might just remember this song as the theme to the iconic 1967 drama film of the same name. Lulu’s “To Sir With Love” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 11 on the UK Singles chart.

“Ode To Billie Joe” by Bobbie Gentry from ‘Ode To Billie Joe’

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This Bobbie Gentry classic is still loved by country fans worldwide, and it was a hefty crossover pop hit for the singer in 1967. Just as well, “Ode To Billie Joe” remains Bobbie Gentry’s most famous tune, and it was nominated for a whopping eight Grammy Awards during award season that year. The song ended up taking home three. “Ode To Billie Joe” by Bobbie Gentry topped the Hot 100 in 1967 and did similarly well in Canada.

“Please Love Me Forever” by Bobby Vinton from ‘Please Love Me Forever’

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Remember this sweet baby boomer pop song from 1967? “Please Love Me Forever” by Bobby Vinton was a smash hit, but it’s technically a cover. The original version of “Please Love Me Forever” can be traced back to pop singer Tommy Edwards in 1958. Cathy Jean And The Roommates released a cover in 1960 before Vinton turned it into a No. 6 smash in the US in 1967.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)