3 Working-Class Rock Songs From the 1980s That Still Ring True

The ills of the working class have been familiar territory for songwriting for decades. Artists love to sing about getting up early, punching the clock, and dreaming of something bigger, despite the wild success they often find themselves in. Regardless of that irony, listeners love songs in this vein. We relate to them, and that makes us feel seen. Revisit three 1980s rock songs about the working class below, all of which still ring true today.

[RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s That Changed Forever After One Live Performance]

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“Workin’ For A Livin’” — Huey Lewis And The News

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Huey Lewis’ “Workin’ For A Livin’” is the perfect portrait of the working man. “Some days won’t end ever and some days pass on by / I’ll be working here forever, at least until I die,” the lyrics read, summarizing the issue at hand. The rest of the rock song follows suit, painting a portrait of hustle and the joys found amidst it.

“Hundred dollar car note, two hundred rent / I get a check on Friday, but it’s all ready spent,” the lyrics read. This was a familiar sentiment for many listeners back in 1982, and it still rings true for many today.

“Allentown” — Billy Joel

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This Billy Joel song talks about the dissolution of the American Rust Belt. This catastrophic loss of jobs was the perfect sentiment for its day, and it continues to be relevant in modernity. “But the restlessness was handed down / And it’s getting very hard to stay…For the promises our teachers gave / If we worked hard / If we behaved,” the lyrics read, channeling the frustration of those who struggle to maintain their livelihood.

This is the kind of rock song that only gets better with age. Lyrics about the shifting ideals of an area tend to only get more true as the decades go on. That’s certainly the case with Joel’s “Allentown”.

“Working Class Man” – Jimmy Barnes

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Jimmy Barnes’ “Working Class Man” is simple and to the point. “Working hard to make a living / Bringing shelter from the rain / A father’s son left to carry on / Blue denim in his veins,” the lyrics read. While the other songs on this list might give their opinion through the lens of storytelling or figurative language, this 1980s song lays it all bare.

“He’s a simple man / With a heart of gold / In a complicated land / Oh, he’s a working class man,” the lyrics read later on in the song. The vignette he paints in the chorus is one that will be relatable to many listeners. It certainly struck a chord with those back in the 1980s.

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