Wise Beyond Her Years: The 10 Best Olivia Rodrigo Quotes

While Olivia Rodrigo may not be of legal drinking age yet, she still exudes a sense of maturity far beyond her years. If her ability to dominate the charts with hits like “drivers license,” “good 4 u” and “vampire” wasn’t evidence enough of her growing power, then her words of wisdom likely will be.

Though she’s had a unique upbringing in that she was homeschooled since seventh grade and has spent much of her formative years on film and TV sets, it clearly has not disconnected her from the outside world. Check out some of Rodrigo’s most inspiring quotes about songwriting, embracing emotion, and the power of showing up.

1. “I think showing up is really important. It’s more important than being talented or good at anything because you can be super talented, but if you don’t show up, what’s the point?”

2. “I think when you continuously show up, you show the universe that you are capable of bringing this idea to life and manifesting it in the way that it’s supposed to be manifested. I’m spiritual in that way where I think that the universe pays attention to that and then will give you better ideas.”

3. “Honesty is always relatable and you don’t have to try to relate to large audiences you just have to tell your story because humans are all so much more alike than we are different. We’re all feeling so much of the same things that we just don’t talk about.”

4. “Sometimes, you think have a lightning bolt idea and you can write one song in 30 minutes. But it’s not about those 30 minutes; it’s about the hundreds of songs you write before that to practice for a 30-minute song.”

5. “From a young age, I realized that vulnerability equates to strength, and that’s so true in my songwriting.”

6. “I think that’s definitely a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people, too — kind of trivialize what they’re going through just because, you know, ‘They’re fine, they’re just kids. They’ll get through it.’ But it feels so real when you’re in it. It’s so valid.”

7. “I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

8. “I love songs where you can listen to them and sort of feel like you’re in another world… and the way you do that is through imagery and details.”

9. “I write about what I know and what I am feeling intensely.”

10. “I never want to stop learning and growing as a person.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM