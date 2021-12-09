Olivia Rodrigo Performs “Drivers License” at the DMV

When you have a song called “drivers license,” there’s no better place to perform it than at the DMV.

That’s exactly why Olivia Rodrigo did, walking into the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Glendale, California, and sitting down with her band and her guitar in tow to perform her Sour hit.

Running through three other Sour tracks, including “good 4 u” “traitor,” and “deja vu,” Rodrigo took over the DMV to perform for the NPR “Tiny Desk” series, and added the most fitting track to the short setlist “drivers license.”

The DMV office, which appeared to be empty at the time of the performance (no lines), shared a post of the random event.

“Anyone recognize this #CADMV office?” they wrote. “Check out @oliviarodrigo’s performance on @nprmusic’s Tiny Desk concert showcasing our Glendale #CADMV office.”

Rodrigo, who just earned seven Grammy Award nominations for her debut Sour, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license,” and Best Music Video for “Good 4 U,” is set to kick off her Sour tour in April 2022.

Rodrigo’s hit “drivers license” was also the most searched song of 2021, according to a recent Google report, beating out her friend Taylor Swift, who came in second with “All Too Well.”

“It’s truly any songwriter’s dream,” Rodrigo said in response to the reaction “drivers license” was getting from fans. She added, “There’s something so powerful in being vulnerable and open, like, ‘This is my life, and I’m fucking sad.’ Or, ‘I’m insecure.’ That’s what makes songwriting so special.”

Photo: NPR Youtube