Wynonna Judd Backs Ella Langley’s Decision to Cancel Concert Following Bomb Threat: “She Did the Right Thing”

Having to cancel a concert is never the goal for any artist. Understanding the work, dedication, and sacrifice that go into a single show, most singers tend to push through illness to entertain fans. But when Ella Langley traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a concert at the BOK Center, she had a tough decision to make. Learning that a bomb threat was made on the venue, the country star decided to go ahead and cancel the show. Although not the news fans wanted to hear, apparently, Wynonna Judd agreed with Langley’s decision to keep herself and fans safe.

According to the latest reports from KOTV, Tulsa police quickly responded to the bomb threat against the BOK Center. During their initial sweep with officers and K-9 units, the police department found no evidence of a planned attack. The threat was not only considered a hoax, but neither Langley nor the BOK Center was advised to cancel the show. But that’s exactly what Langley did.

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With fans wanting answers, Langley addressed the controversial decision at the United Supermarkets Arena in Texas. “A concert is not worth a human life. It’s not. And so I would have made yesterday’s decision 10 billion times over, I would have, and I’d do it tomorrow, and I’d do it the next day. Because while I’m grateful to get to do what I do, it’s not the most important thing in this life.”

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Wynonna Judd Welcomes Ella Langley To The Internet

As for Judd, she appeared on Tomi Lahren is Fearless and discussed Langley canceling the show. Knowing the pressure that comes when not wanting to let fans down, she applauded the country singer for making the right decision. “It just happens. S*** happens, right? So, you got to do what’s the next right thing. And I think she did the right thing.”

Thanks to Judd spending decades in country music, she was no stranger to backlash. Part of the industry when the internet was unleashed, she watched that backlash grow into a roaring monster. And with Langley now standing on top of country music, Judd believed that backlash would only get worse. But no matter what, she said, “Welcome to the internet, my friend.”

Langley knew canceling the concert would come with criticism, especially after police found no evidence of a planned attack. But as she explained in Texas, disappointing fans was something she could live with. Putting them in danger wasn’t.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)