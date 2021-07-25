Yes Launches Video for New Single “The Ice Bridge”

First track from the forthcoming new orchestral studio album The Quest, out October 1

The new single from Yes, “The Ice Bridge.”

Yes abides. Even without the iconic voice and presence of Jon Anderson, who founded Yes in 1968 with the late Chris Squire, Yes persists in creating new music. With the current line-up of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, Yes announced the upcoming release of their new studio album The Quest on October 1.

“Much of the music was written in late 2019,” said Howe, who produced the record, “with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners.”

The Quest was recorded across the globe. The sessions took place in the UK with Howe, Downes and Davison, while Alan White and Billy Sherwood got together in the studio in the America.

Alan White, the legendary drummer in John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band, on Lennon’s Imagine and also George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, joined Yes in 1972 when he replaced Bill Bruford. He’s now the longest remaining member of the band.

“Billy Sherwood and myself did all the rhythm sections, bass, and drum, in America,” says Alan White. “Down in Los Angeles at Uncle Studios, where he works a lot. It helps when you’ve got a good place to work. And Billy’s really good on the recording desk, so we got things down relatively quickly. I spent quite a while studying the music before I went down to L.A., so I was prepared.”



The first single, which we are happy to share with you, is the album’s opener, “The Ice Bridge.”

Watch the video below.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of this music,” said White, “and believe the video graphics are outstanding. A collaboration of many talents came together to produce ‘The Ice Bridge.’ I hope our fans/audiences will appreciate the creativity put forward. I’m pleased to share it with the world and hope everyone will enjoy the ride.”

Steve Howe added: “‘The Ice Bridge’ opens the album in the dark and moody key of C minor, aided by the orchestra. The rolling bass part kicks things into gear as the vocals and guitars start a winding journey through the various structures till the breakdown happens, where ice breaking is heard.”

Jon Davison and Geoff Downes wrote “The Ice Bridge,” a contemplation on the dangers of climate change. The band arranged it, as Davison explained:

“Usually what happens is each member is left to write their respective parts and put their stamp on things,” said Davison. “Geoff sent me a selection of exciting and often gorgeous snippets he had created and made it clear that he wished I experiment freely and develop as needed. This gave me the confidence to take on the vocal role–lyrics, vocal melody, and harmony, how the vocals are presented and uniquely phrased–all the while striving to stay faithful to Geoff’s initial ideas.”

“Jon’s vocals are fantastic,” adds Geoff Downes. “He’s really come into his own as a Yes vocalist. This time he’s started to get the writing side together and working with the other musicians has been developmental for him. I think he’s hit a rich seam on this one.”

The Quest is also now available for pre-order on various formats, including a Limited Deluxe Box-Set that features a Gatefold 180g 2LP on exclusive colored vinyl, 2CD + Blu-ray Digipak (featuring 5.1 mix & backing tracks), 36-page perfect bound booklet, enamel pin badge, 60 x 90 cm poster, slipmat and hand-numbered certificate of authenticity, all housed in a rigid lift-off box.

Containing eleven songs, eight on the main CD with three extra tracks on a bonus CD, The Quest will also be available as Limited 2 CD + Blu-ray Artbook, 2 CD Digipak, Gatefold 2 LP+2 +-CD, and as a Digital Album.

Pre-order The Quest by Yes here.