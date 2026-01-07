“Is It Ok To Cry Every Time I Hear This Song?”: This Emotional Willie Nelson Performance From 1976 “Brings Back Memories of the Only Girl I Ever Loved”

It can be difficult to imagine a time in country music without Willie Nelson. Born with a love for music, lyrics not only guided his imagination but also helped shape his future. That future included a career in country music that has lasted over six decades. Among the years, shows, tours, and parties, Nelson solidified himself as something more than an icon – he was a beacon of hope, rebellion, and freedom. While producing countless memorable moments in country music, Nelson’s performance of “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” became a highlight not just in his career but in the legacy of Austin City Limits.

When developing his 1975 album Red Headed Stranger, Nelson loved the concept of a preacher on the run after murdering his wife. Nestled among the songs was his cover of “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” Although not written by Nelson, the cover brought him a great deal of fame. After its release, the hit song gifted Nelson his first No. 1 hit as a singer. He also won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance.

Knowing the impact “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” had on his career, Nelson offered a special performance when taking the stage at Austin City Limits in 1976. With the crowd falling silent after a quick applause, Nelson guided them through a journey of heartbreak, grief, and loss. But unlike other songs that share the same theme, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” didn’t include a call to action – just acceptance of things that can’t be changed.

Willie Nelson Helps Fan Remember The “Only Girl” He Ever Loved

Although a sombering tale, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” caught the eye of more than Nelson. The country singer added his name to a list that included covers by Roy Acuff, Elvis Presley, Charley Pride, Hank Williams Sr., and Johnny Russell. But even with his name standing alongside “The King of Country Music”, Nelson left his distinct mark on the song originally written by Fred Rose.

While Nelson performed at Austin City Limits decades ago, the cover of “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” continued to resonate with fans. With a video of the song shared on YouTube, it gained over 1.4 million views. And among the comments were fans recounting their own stories of lost love. “Is it ok to cry every time I hear this song? I’m 67 years old. Brings back memories of the only girl I ever loved back in 1977. Miss you Debbie.”

Nelson will always be remembered as a legendary figure in country music, but at his core – he was a storyteller with the rare ability to transport listeners not just to another time, but into a place of raw emotion, where music teaches us how to feel.



(Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images)