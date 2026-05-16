On This Day in 1980, Alabama Released the Song That Kicked Off a Six-Year String of Chart-Topping Singles

On this day (May 16) in 1980, Alabama released “Tennessee River” as the third single from their major label debut, My Home’s in Alabama. The song bridged a gap for the band. It was inspired by Randy Owen’s childhood memories and signaled their bright future. Later that year, it became their first No. 1 single. More than that, it kicked off a string of 21 consecutive chart toppers.

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Alabama released three albums on independent labels between 1976 and 1979. The second album, Deuces Wild, produced one single, which peaked at No. 78 on the country chart. In 1979, they inked a deal with RCA Records to release their fourth album and saw success almost immediately. The LP’s lead single, “I Wanna Come Over,” became their first top 40 hit. The title track peaked at No. 17. Then, they released “Tennessee River,” which reached the top of the tally.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1985, Alabama Released a Salute to the Blue-Collar Workers That Broke a Chart Record]

The next 20 singles followed suit. “Tar Top” broke the streak in 1987 when it peaked at No. 7. Then, they notched six more consecutive chart-toppers to end the decade. This period of dominance in the 1980s helped Alabama become one of the most successful bands in country music history.

Childhood Memories Inspired Alabama’s First No. 1

Randy Owen wrote “Tennessee River” about fond memories from his childhood. “Beginning when I was about three or four, Daddy used to drive me over to Scottsboro, Alabama, about thirty miles from home, every first Monday for a big open sale called First Monday,” Owen recalled.

People from all over came to sell and trade whatever they had. “Dogs, cows, cats, goats, sheep, hunting knives, you name it,” Owen said of the variety. State and local politicians would also attend the sales to shake hands and kiss babies. However, it wasn’t the sale itself that inspired the song. Instead, it was the drive.

“Coming off of Sand Mountain near Scottsboro, you could see the majestic Tennessee River flowing by. That’s where the song name, ‘Tennessee River,’ came from–taking in that view on the way to First Monday.”

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