10 A.I. Rules of Writing a Punk Rock Song

Whether it’s trying to capture the anthemic conquests of the Sex Pistols‘ “Anarchy in the U.K.” and The Clash’s “I Fought the Law,” the more ragged vandal nature of The Adverts’ “Bored Teenagers,” or just penning something that’ll make the crowd pogo along, there’s still a certain measure to a punk song.

Keep it brief. Power chords work. The question: What are you rebelling against? Perhaps these are part of the gist, but the true essence of punk is that there are no rules—even in songwriting—though, as artificial intelligence (A.I.) continues to steer into musical lanes, it is also generating its own set of tools for songwriters.

“Writing a punk rock song involves capturing the raw energy, rebellious attitude, and fast-paced nature of the genre,” according to ChatGPT. “Punk rock is about breaking boundaries and challenging norms, so don’t be afraid to experiment, push the envelope, and make the song your own.”

Here are 10 tips, according to A.I. generator, on how to pen a punk rock song.

1. Start with a catchy riff or chord progression

Punk rock is known for its simple yet catchy guitar riffs. Experiment with power chords (typically played on the lower strings) or a fast-paced chord progression to create the foundation of your song.

2. Define the song structure

Punk rock songs often follow a straightforward structure, such as verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-chorus. However, you can also deviate from this structure to add variety and make it more unique.

3. Write impactful and rebellious lyrics

Punk rock lyrics usually tackle social or personal issues with a rebellious, non-conformist attitude. Consider writing about themes like political unrest, social inequality, personal struggles, or expressing your individuality. Use straightforward and concise language to convey your message effectively.

4. Keep the song short and energetic

Punk rock songs are typically short and to the point. Aim for a duration of around two to three minutes. Maintain a high level of energy throughout the song to keep the listeners engaged.

5. Incorporate a memorable chorus

The chorus should be catchy and easy to sing along to. It often acts as the central theme of the song. Make sure the chorus stands out from the verses, both melodically and lyrically.

6. Experiment with vocal delivery

Punk rock vocals are characterized by their aggressive and passionate delivery. You can experiment with shouting, snarling, or adopting a more melodic approach, depending on the mood and intensity of the song.

7. Add instrumental breaks and solos

Punk rock songs may feature short instrumental breaks or guitar solos. These sections can add variety and showcase musicianship while maintaining a high-energy vibe.

8. Emphasize rhythm and tempo

Punk rock relies on a fast and driving rhythm. Pay attention to the tempo and make sure it matches the intensity of the song. Experiment with syncopated rhythms or accentuated beats to add dynamics.

9. Use power chords and palm muting

Power chords are a staple of punk rock guitar playing. They provide a heavy and aggressive sound. Incorporate palm muting techniques (lightly resting the palm on the strings while playing) to create a sharper and more percussive tone.

10. Perform with passion and attitude

Punk rock is all about attitude and passion. When performing your song, inject it with energy, aggression, and a rebellious spirit. Connect with the emotions behind your lyrics and let your personality shine through.

Photo: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns