9 Songwriting Tips, According to A.I.

There isn’t always a process to songwriting. Some of the greatest songs come in one magical moment (check out 10 Songs Written in 10 Minutes) while others require weeks, months, or even years of waiting, writing, and rewriting before they are “ready.”

Songs can come from real-life moments, memories, and experiences, from heartbreak, loss, and grief to more elevated states of inspiration and love, or the more eccentric or fantastical things pulled from the imagination. Dreams have also been a catalyst for songs like The Beatles’ “Yesterday,” Jimi Hendrix‘s “Purple Haze,” The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” and more stories that came in the midst of REM.

One way or another, songs have always come from humans, capturing real thoughts, emotions, and imagination.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to permeate music, it has also managed to generate suggestions for writing songs.

American Songwriter took a look at nine, AI-approved tips for songwriting via ChapGPT.

Do they stack up to the real thing?

Define the theme or concept: Decide on the message or story you want to convey through your song. This could be a personal experience, a fictional story, or an emotion you want to express.

Choose a song structure: Most popular songs follow a common structure, such as verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-chorus. However, you can also experiment with different structures or create your own. The structure provides a framework for your lyrics and melody.

Start with the melody or chords: You can begin by crafting a catchy melody or coming up with a chord progression on an instrument (i.e., guitar, piano). This will serve as the foundation for your song.

Develop the lyrics: Once you have a melody or chords, start writing lyrics that fit the theme of your song. You can focus on the verses first, where you tell the story or express your thoughts, followed by the chorus, which often contains the main message or hook of the song. Be creative and try different rhymes, metaphors, or wordplay to make your lyrics more interesting.

Create a memorable chorus or hook: The chorus is typically the most memorable part of a song, so spend time crafting a strong and catchy melody and lyrics for it. The chorus should be repetitive and easily singable, making it the central part that listeners will remember.

Build the song structure: Arrange your verses, chorus, and other sections (like a bridge or pre-chorus) in a cohesive and engaging way. Consider how the energy and dynamics of the song flow from one section to another.

Refine and revise: Review your song and make changes to improve the lyrics, melody, or overall structure. Experiment with different phrasings, chord progressions, or rhythmic variations to find what works best.

Add instrumentation and arrangement: Once you have a solid foundation with lyrics and melody, you can start thinking about adding instrumentation and arranging the song. This could involve adding drums, bass, guitar, keyboards, or other instruments to enhance the overall sound and bring your song to life.

Practice and perform: Practice singing and playing your song until you feel comfortable performing it. Consider recording a demo or sharing it with others to get feedback and further refine your composition.

In the end, ChatGPT also added one more word of advice: “Remember, songwriting is a personal and creative process, so don’t be afraid to experiment and find your own unique style. Keep writing, exploring, and honing your craft to improve over time.”

Photo: Getty Images