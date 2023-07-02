Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Gwen Stefani, the talented singer who has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over three decades, is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024! Taking to Instagram, she shared her excitement and described the news as surreal and dream-like.

Videos by American Songwriter

Stefani took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by posting a photo of herself from her younger days. “Who’s gonna tell her she’s receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?! this feels like a dream 🌟!! thank u to everyone who made this possible 💖 gx,” she wrote in the caption.

Several other figures in the entertainment industry will be receiving stars, as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class 2024 joining Stefani in this prestigious recognition. The official announcement of the Class 2024 was made last week, and among the names included are Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Yeoh, Brandy Norwood, Chris Pine, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Stefani’s upcoming honor is significant after she recently supported her husband, Blake Shelton, as he received his own star in May earlier this year. The couple’s mutual achievements highlight their shared success and the recognition they have earned within the entertainment industry.

During a special ceremony held to honor Shelton, Stefani delivered a speech expressing her admiration and support for her husband. Stefani celebrated Shelton alongside Carson Daly, a close friend of Shelton and the officiant at their wedding, who also delivered a speech. Additionally, Adam Levine, another former coach on The Voice, came out to show his support during the ceremony.

“The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream,” Stefani said during her speech. “And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you.”

The couple officially tied the knot in July 2021.

(Photo Credit: Yu Tsai / IGA Publicity)