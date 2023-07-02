Carrie Underwood Gets Matching Tattoos With Mom And Sisters

Carrie Underwood, along with her mother Carole and sisters Shanna and Stephanie, recently had a memorable experience in Las Vegas. They decided to commemorate their bond with some adorable matching heart tattoos! The renowned singer shared their tattoo journey on social media and expressed her surprise at her mother’s unexpected idea.

Videos by American Songwriter

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, “what?” and “where?” I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink! 😂❤️ #WhatHappensInVegas Thanks, @darekriley for being so sweet to the Underwood girls! ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.

The singer shared several pictures of the tattoos, opting to have hers on her foot, while her mother and sisters decided on their wrists. The post also shared several moments from their tattoo adventure, featuring two pictures of the artist receiving ink on her foot, a snapshot of her mother Carole getting her tattoo, and a heartwarming family selfie.

This isn’t the first time the country singer decided to get matching family tattoos. Just a few weeks ago, Underwood went on a family trip with her sisters-in-law to Destin, Florida, and also got matching tattoos. Underwood decided to get a daisy on her forearm featuring beautiful colors.

“Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless. 💕God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!! #family #blessed #SistersInLaw.”

In addition to her Las Vegas comeback and the exciting debut of her own SiriusXM station, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, Underwood is set to release her new album, Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), featuring six new tracks.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)