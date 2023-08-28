Diddy Has Donated $1 Million to Jackson State University—Just Like He Said He Would

Via an Instagram post, Sean “Diddy” Combs shared that he has donated $1 million to the Jackson State University Development Foundation. The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer, rapper, and mogul shared a video that depicted him holding up a huge check on the university’s football field during a recent game against South Carolina State University.

“It is my honor and my responsibility to support the HBCUs! The work they are doing is to be commended!” Diddy captioned the Instagram post from over the weekend. “My grandmother raised me to sow my seed in my community and that’s what I’m going to continue to do!!”

Combs first revealed he would be making the $1 million dollar donation while accepting the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2022 BET Awards. At the awards ceremony in June of that year, Diddy also mentioned he would donate the same large sum of money to Howard University, the school he attended. He first pledged $1 million to Howard in 2016, when he also announced that he would be launching the Sean Combs Scholarship Fund.

According to JSU‘s official website, Diddy made an additional statement in person regarding the donation. “As someone who went to Howard University and understands the invaluable experience of attending historically Black colleges and universities, it’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” Diddy said. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation, it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCU’s receive the support they deserve.”

Ashley Robinson, the director of JSU’s athletics, released a statement of his own regarding the donation, as Billboard noted. “This contribution by one of the world’s greatest and most influential entertainers and businessmen is another historic moment in the legendary history of Jackson State University,” Robinson said. “Beyond the financial investment, it’s what it represents that is paramount – the belief in the value of our football student-athletes both on and off the field, which provides an elite pathway to current and future successes.”

In addition, Diddy has donated another $1 million to Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, the founders of the Earn Your Leisure entrepreneurship podcast, as part of a partnership. “I’m thrilled to join forces with Earn Your Leisure. We’re going beyond discussing finances and taking action to demystify the world of investing for our community,” Diddy said of the donation.

