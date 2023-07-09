10 Epic Rock Songs with Unforgettable Guitar Riffs

One of the most defining factors of rock music is the guitar riffs. Throughout the genre’s history, there have been several songs defined by the musicianship, particularly guitarists. In the musical melting pot that is rock music, here are 10 songs that feature unforgettable guitar riffs.

1. “Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin

Rock music wouldn’t be the same without this track from Led Zeppelin’s iconic catalog. The opening guitar riff played masterfully by Jimmy Page sets the tone for the song, serving as the solid foundation throughout. Page’s riff, coupled with drummer John Bonham’s steady beat, makes for a truly unforgettable song.

2. “Voodoo Child” by Jimi Hendrix

From the opening riff that sounds like the scratching of a vinyl record, Jimi Hendrix sets the mood with “Voodoo Child.” The song is of rock and roll royalty, and easily one of his best. If the song ended after that opening riff, it still would’ve been just as memorable.

3. “Enter Sandman” by Metallica

One of rock music’s most famous songs comes with one of its most prominent guitar riffs. The song starts off with a subtle guitar solo before Kirk Hammett shreds on the defining riff. This keeps the tempo throughout the song, with the riff as legendary as the song itself.

4. “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple

When thinking of rock music’s most famous guitar riffs, it’s likely that Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” will instantly come to mind. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore’s instantly identifiable riff, married with a haunting organ, is what helps makes this song truly unforgettable.

5. “Back in Black” by AC/DC

One of AC/DC’s most famous songs is defined by one of rock music’s most famous guitar riffs. The moment the song kicks into the guitar riff, played by Angus Young and Malcolm Young, the song is immediately identifiable. It picks up steam with the guitar solo in the middle, making the song a timeless hit.

6. “Layla” by Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton is easily one of the most prolific guitar players. Perhaps no song demonstrates that better than “Layla.” What makes this song so noteworthy is Clapton’s distinguished guitar riff that resonates across time. The riff is as classic now as it was when it was released in 1971, serving as one of the best examples of an epic rock song with an unforgettable guitar riff.

7. “Hound Dog” by Big Mama Thornton

Before Elvis Presley had a hit on his hands with “Hound Dog,” blues icon Big Mama Thornton made it a hit first with her 1952 recording. Part of what makes the song so significant is its use of the guitar as the lead instrument. Though subtle, the guitar riff of this iconic song makes a statement without being overpowering. While Thornton’s husky, gripping voice is the real star of the performance, the guitar riff played by Pete Lewis is certainly a standout feature.

8. “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith

Joe Perry’s epic guitar riff is what makes this hit from Aerosmith such a classic. After a brief drum introduction, Perry comes in hot with the electric guitar riff that defines the song. Had he even changed a note, it would’ve sounded like an entirely different song, making it hard to imagine Aerosmith’s repertoire without this detail.

9. “Lucille” by B.B. King

A list of the best guitar riffs wouldn’t be complete without the presence of B.B. King. The blues legend is one of the most remarkable guitarists to ever live, and he’s proven that through countless songs, including the title track of his 1968 album. On “Lucille,” the guitar riff shines across the 10-minute song, serving as a prominent force.

10. “Texas Flood” by Stevie Ray Vaughn

Though Stevie Ray Vaughn’s life was tragically cut short in a helicopter crash at the age of 35, he left behind a legacy of epic blues guitar riffs. One of his best can be heard in “Texas Flood,” the opening riff instantly grabbing the listener’s ear, and refuses to let go until the song’s end. Coupled with Vaughn’s desperate voice, “Texas Flood” is an underrated gem when it comes to unforgettable guitar riffs.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage