Taylor Swift Reunites with Taylor Lautner in New Video for “I Can See You”

On the heels of the release of her third re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift has released a new video for “I Can See You” (a vault track on the album). For the video, the pop singer enlisted the help of her friends Joey King, Taylor Lautner, and Presley Cash to star.

Videos by American Songwriter

Swift took to social media to announce the release of the video and to share pics from the set.

“WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally, the ‘I Can See You’ video is out,” she wrote in the post. “I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.

“I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it,” Swift continued. “Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously badass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors 😆.”

The video, written and directed solely by Swift, contains everything a heist storyline is known for. Complete with fight scenes, surveillance vans, explosions, and security lasers, King finds herself in a criminal role as she breaks into a museum filled with Swift memorabilia, joined by her partner in crime, Lautner. Cash serves as the lookout and getaway van driver for the heist.

The duo fends off unsavory characters in a fight scene that saw Lautner doing his own stunts. While Swift is seen singing the lyrics to the song through the video, it isn’t until 3/4 of the way in that it is revealed she is locked in a vault and Lautner and King are on a mission to bust her loose. The mission is successful as Swift, Lautner, and King are seen running out of the museum, leaving a massive explosion in their wake as Swift carries a framed picture of her Speak Now album cover to the van. Success!

“I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP @selajon. So proud of this one,” Swift shared about the video.

Swift first announced the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s version) to deafening cheers at a Nashville stop on her Eras tour earlier this year, and immediately shared the news on social media.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th. Pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com 💜💜💜.”

Check out the video for “I Can See You” below.

Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management