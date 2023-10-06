Top 7 Classic Rock Songs with Iconic Riffs

The electric guitar is inarguably the defining instrument of classic rock (other than perhaps voice). In the mid-20th century, its malleable sound allowed countless bands to alter the course of music. Fuzzy, psychedelic tones helped push popular culture in rebellious new directions. Few moments are more mesmerizing than when a great guitar riff from the ‘70s or ‘80s comes on the radio.

The following list compiles some of the most distinctive riffs ever recorded. Without the influence of these seven songs, contemporary music would likely sound a lot different.

1. “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple

Ritchie Blackmore’s riff on Deep Purple‘s “Smoke on the Water” isn’t complicated. But boy is it timeless. A favorite of beginner guitarists, the four-chord sequence is based on a reversed version of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. It perfectly underscores singer Ian Gillian’s lyrics about a burning Swiss casino.

2. “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” was released in 1990, but it feels like a relic from their ’70s or early ‘80s heyday. The song is carried by Angus Young’s tapped guitar notes, underlined by a truly cacophonous rhythm section. In the years since “Thunderstruck”’s release, it has become a ubiquitous sporting event anthem. But even when it’s getting the crowd stomping, the real magic bubbles up from Young’s virtuosic high end.

3. “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses

With his top hat, dangling cigarettes, and gold-top Gibson Les Paul, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is one of the most visually striking musicians in all of rock music. On top of his flashy looks, he’s an incredibly skilled guitarist. His most iconic and impressive riff appears on the 1988 song “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” It came to life in jest, as Slash tried to take playful jabs at circus music during band practice. But the end result of his mockery was only faintly carnivalesque. His playing on the song is mostly just exhilarating.

4. “Rock and Roll” by Led Zeppelin

When “Rock and Roll” by Led Zeppelin comes to mind, many are likely to first think of John Bonham’s dominating groove. And for good reason: it’s one of the greatest rock drum parts ever performed. But Jimmy Page’s guitar playing is equally incredible. The song’s distinctive riff shifts between clusters of notes and more expansive chords. And it all culminates in one of the greatest solos the British musician ever captured on tape.

5. “Panama” by Van Halen

Edward Van Halen’s “Eruption,” from Van Halen‘s 1978 debut album, is easily the most exciting instrumental statement in the guitarist’s catalog (or perhaps any guitarist’s catalog). But the earth-shattering recording is one big guitar solo—too unpredictable to be classified as a riff. However, his playing on the 1984 single “Panama” fits the requirements for this list. It shifts between chugging low end and bendy treble. It’s so intricate that the ’80s pop metal classic could almost pass for the work of three guitarists playing at once.

6. “Slow Ride” by Foghat

Foghat singer/guitarist Dave Peverett’s bluesy riff on the band’s 1975 song “Slow Ride” puts an electrifying spin on the blues. His playing emerges over a pounding drum groove, and shifts between expansive chords and confident clumps of notes. This entrancing musical motif helped cement “Slow Ride”’s place as a hard rock classic.

7. “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty

“Free Fallin’” is easily the most mellow song on this list. But the first track on Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever LP (his first without the Heartbreakers) asserts command with its relentless simplicity. Built on just three chords, it calls to mind one of Petty’s greatest influences, The Byrds. “Free Fallin’” is a true testament to the captivating power of the 12-string, and perhaps the most recognizable hit of a catalog littered with them.

Photo by John Minihan/Getty Images